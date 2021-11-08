“Matteo verbally attacked, Milan apologized”

In a song from 2019 Ghali gave of the fascist to Salvini. And right in the text there was a hint of the league leader’s attendance at the stadium: “At the Milan match I was in the stands with people / There was a fascist politician who smelled the environment.” And the stadium, last night, became the scene of a long-distance battle between rapper Ghali and Captain Matteo Salvini. The two clashed at San Siro during the derby between Milan and Inter.

The quarrel in a video

What actually happened is still unclear: in a video released by the social profile of Welcome to Favelas the singer of Tunisian origin is seen getting up and ranting against Salvini who was on the other side of the grandstand. Ghali was furious. So much so that he was even held back by some spectators, before the stewards intervened. And while in the video you can also see the former AC Milan player Paolo Maldini, sitting a little further ahead, trying to calm the spirits, Salvini, in response, in front of Ghali’s reaction, limits himself to sending kisses.

Ghali: “They vote Salvini, but they bring their children to my concerts: it’s a short circuit”

But what will have sent Ghali into a rage? Football faith certainly has nothing to do with it: in fact, both are Rossoneri. But that there is no good blood between the two is well known. In 2019, after Ghali’s accusing song, Matteo decided to reply to these rapped statements with a tweet shared on social media: “He insults me but I don’t mind his music, it’s serious ?????”.

What happened

During the morning, the League with a note revealed the background: “The leader of the League he was in the stands with his son, and immediately after the equalizer the rapper approached him in an evident state of agitation. Ghali shouted a series of insults and raving accusations about immigration – trying to film himself with his cell phone – and was immediately dismissed, to the bewilderment of the other spectators. The Rossoneri company apologized to Salvini, who at the time had not recognized Ghali nor understood the reasons for his alteration“.

At the moment Ghali did not want to reply to the statements of the League and no explanation appears on his social profiles yet.