Matter’s promise: broadcast from any device to any smart TV. Maintaining it is not obvious

Matter, the universal protocol for the IoT in which Amazon, Apple and Google are also collaborating, aims to ensure that users can transmit to any smart TV or HDMI key from any device (a smartphone, a smart speaker or a tablet) regardless of the membership platform.

Today, Android smart TVs, for example, rely on Google Cast or Apple’s AirPlay: Matter’s intent is to enable transmission in any scenario, opening the door to an IoT world less bound to the closed gardens of the various manufacturers. This compatibility would allow both to transmit multimedia contents, such as videos from YouTube or music from Spotify, and to control the TV; then turn the volume up or down, for example, or use the built-in voice assistants.

“IS an area where there are at least five proprietary protocols today“commented a The Verge Chris DeCenzo, software development engineer at Amazon 126Labs. “The result is that everyone misses a great opportunity“.

Initially, the same application will need to be installed on both the transmitting and receiving device. In the future, when TVs and streaming devices with Matter support arrive on the market (or those on the market will be updated to support the new protocol) it will be sufficient for the receiving device to be compatible with Matter: at that point, applications will no longer be needed. are compatible with Matter because the device on which they are installed will be.

Achieving full interoperability for the transmission of content, however, is neither immediate nor taken for granted.

The two main problems

First of all, many of the content providers, including Netflix and Hulu, are not part of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which is overseeing the Matter project, which is scheduled to launch in 2022. This implies that the producers of the services to be broadcast at the moment have no plans to support Matter.

The second reason: also CSA members are not required to support Matter. It is a free choice of each manufacturer. On the other hand, those who choose to support Matter in their connected devices must support all the features provided, including the control of the connected home.

Google and Apple have confirmed that they intend to support Matter, although their solutions – Google Cast and AirPlay respectively – will remain the “preferred” method. Amazon will too. The rest will depend on large companies not currently part of CSA, such as Netflix.