Matthaus: “Ginter? The best should always play. Better for him to leave immediately “

Host of the Sky90 program, Lothar Matthaus, former Inter number 10 and today TV commentator in Germany, addressed the issue of Ginter, sent to the bench by Adi Hutter, Borussia Moenchengladbach coach, on the occasion of yesterday’s match against Bayer Leverkusen. At the base of the decision, according to what was reported in Germany, there would be the desire to immediately sell the player (who frees himself on a free transfer at the end of the season and ended up in the crosshairs of Inter). This is Matthaus’s idea:

“I’m in the middle of a battle not to back down. If they haven’t noticed yet, I’ll tell them again. They are only four points above the relegation zone. You have to be careful. Last week Ginter played very well in Monaco’s 2-1 win. And suddenly the player sat on the bench because we don’t see a future together with Borussia. For me, the best players always have to play, especially in such a difficult situation. I believe early separation is best for all parties. If I were in command of Borussia Dortmund – but I’m not – I would be looking after Ginter and Zakaria because I believe they could both strengthen a team like Borussia Dortmund.“.