Matthew McConaughey and his impassioned speech calling for limits on guns

ANDthe actor Matthew McConaughey, on the White House. Not for any tribute. But to raise a request. A complaint for events that occurred in the town of Uvaldewhere I was born curiously, and after the massacre in a school with numerous murders. Well, he wanted use your image to be heard everywhere.

The intervention de McConaughey was greeted with great anticipation in the White House briefing room. She told the story of Maite Rodríguez, who was ten years old and that she wanted to be a marine biologist when she grew up. “Maite was wearing green Converse sneakers with a heart that she had drawn on the toes of her right foot because they represented her love for nature”narrated the actor and pointed to the shoes that rested on the lap of his wife Camila Alves, among the attendees.

“He wore them every day. Converse sneakers with a heart on the right toes. Those are the same Converse sneakers, on his feet, that turned out to be the only piece of evidence that could identify Maite after the shooting,” McConaughey finished.

In fact, the small bodies of the 19 children murdered at the Robb de Uvalde elementary school and the level of destruction caused by the AR-15 assault rifle, which meant that the minors could only be identified with DNA tests or with clothes that their parents recognize.