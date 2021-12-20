Matthew McConaughey confesses on TV his tremendous crush on Reese Witherspoon

They made three films together. But they have never been in the same shot. They’ve been friends for as long as she won the Oscar. But nobody knew. Just as we were unaware of that Matthew McConaughey had a crazy crush on Reese Witherspoon ever since he saw her star in The man of the moon (1991). And he told her on live TV in front of an incredulous woman Ellen DeGeneres.

3 movies and no scenes together

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon were guests on Ellen’s program to promote the film Sing 2 (in Italian cinemas from 23 December). Of which are the original voices of the protagonists Buster Moon and Rosita. It is their third film together. After Mud (2014) and Sing (2016). But they never shared the screen: they were never in the same shot. “Well, we should do it, right? A movie together, you and I, ”Reese tells Matthew to applause from the audience.

A friendship as old as the Oscar

After all, they have been friends for many years. More or less since she won the Oscar for When love burns the soul – Walk the Line (2006). “There was that thing in Beverly Hills. There was a porch and you were at the door with a drink in your hand, ”recalls Matthew McConaughey, 51. “And you approached me to say ‘Congratulations’,” continues Reese Witherspoon, imitating his colleague’s Texan igniter.

Reese Witherspoon’s declaration of love to Matthew

From there a beautiful friendship was born which also involved the respective partners. So much so that Matthew and his wife Camila Alves they were invited to Reese’s wedding with Jim Toth in 2011. “That was the day he stole my heart and everyone present”, revealed the protagonist of The Morning Show. “He danced with all the women who were over 65 at my wedding. This is the kind of person he is. He won my wedding ».

Matthew McConaughey and the crush on Reese

After such a declaration of love, like a Southern gentleman that he is, Matthew could only reciprocate. And so, when Ellen DeGeneres asked who the Hollywood star they had a crush on was, he replied: Reese Witherspoon.

“I had a crush on the young woman sitting on my left,” confessed the Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club (2013), indicating Witherspoon, 45. The actor added that it all started by watching her in the movie Man of the Moon (1991, you can find it in streaming on Amazon Prime). “Reese was one of my first, first crushes. And if you’ve seen the movie, you understand why! It was inevitable: how can you not fall in love? It’s true, it’s a true story ».

The diva’s reply is ready: “Well, we should make a film out of it now.”

