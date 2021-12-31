Matthew McConaughey put on a show at Reese Witherspoon’s wedding: “We sweated hard”

Reese Witherspoon revealed that Matthew McConaughey put on a show at his wedding by dancing with all the women over 60 in attendance at the ceremony.

All eyes were on Matthew McConaughey during the marriage from Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: While the bride is usually the center of attention on her wedding day, the Blondes’ Revenge star wasn’t mad at all when the Oscar winner put on a show on the dance floor during the reception.

The Sing 2 co-stars have been good friends for years and together they told the funny story at The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday; Witherspoon revealed that McConaughey made all women over the age of 65 swoon.

“The day he stole my heart and the hearts of all the most important people in my life was when he danced with every woman over 65 at my wedding.“, recalled the actress.”That’s who this man is. I mean, my mother could have died of emotion“. The actor then intervened to confirm his words:”Oh yeah, we sweated hard“.

In addition to his next film with Witherspoon, Sing 2 – Getting Stronger, Matthew McConaughey also recently announced that he will not run for governor of Texas, although he does not rule out that it could happen in the future. The star explained that “won’t say no forever“to politics and that means a fun inaugural dance with its dance moves could be in the future for all of us.