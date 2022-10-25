Matthew Perry confessed the fight he had with Jennifer Aniston for his substance abuse »DUPLOS

If you were frozen when reading the terrible declarations of matthew perry about his addiction, wait to know this distressing confession that the actor made and that includes Jennifer Aniston. Perry continues to open up and show the world her true colors, and she didn’t flinch as she recalled a confrontation she had with her “Friends” co-star.

The actor’s journey to sobriety has not been easy. Seeking to share his battle with addiction with the world, Matthew wrote a new book, which he called “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” In it, he recounts details of his dependence on the drug Vicodin, and how alcohol affected his work on the iconic series.

In one of the excerpts from the aforementioned book, matthew perry confirmed that Jennifer Aniston (whom he affectionately calls “Jenny”) confronted him about his problem. According to him, the intervention of the actress was essential for him to face alcoholism and see the dark reality that surrounded him at that time.

Matthew Perry, grateful for the courage of Jennifer Aniston

Being so immersed in his addictions, Perry was unaware of how his substance abuse affected his work and his co-workers. He even, he thought that no one noticed this detail. In one of her worst moments, Aniston visited her partner’s trailer and dropped a few words that changed everything. “I know you’re drinking,” the actress said.

“How can you know? I never worked drunk. I have been trying to hide it, ”replied the interpreter, stunned at the confrontation of his colleague. In the book, Perry clarifies that he never worked “drunk or high,” although he does confess that he went to set several times feeling hungover.

Jenny’s response affected him deeply. His companion, in a direct and at the same time friendly way, confessed that everyone could smell it. “The plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer,” he said. In addition, he remarked that he was able to work on “Friends” thanks to the help of his classmates, who “gathered around him and supported him.”

“I was the injured penguin, but I was determined not to let these wonderful people and this program down,” he wrote in his book. matthew perry After confessing the uncomfortable but necessary confrontation of Jennifer Aniston.

