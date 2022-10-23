Matthew Perry confesses how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcoholism

American actor Matthew Perry, recognized for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit series friendshas revealed the fight he had for years against addictions such as alcoholism and, a few days before the release of his memoir entitled Friends, lovers and the big terrible thingtold how it is that Jennifer Aniston confronted on the recording set.

“We know you’re drinking,” were the words that his co-star dedicated to him, also referring to Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc. “Imagine how scary that moment was”, added Perry during the trailer of an interview with abcnews.

Perry said that “Jenny” was concerned about his condition and let him know. “She was the closest. I am very grateful to her for that”, He pointed out about the actress. She previously noted that the cast was understanding during the difficult period that she now counts on to help others.

Matthew Perry’s struggles that almost ended his life

The also writer has stated that he got to take 55 Vicodin as well as substances such as Methodone, Xanax and a liter of vodka a day.

“At that time it should have been the toast of the town, I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone (…) I was in a coma and narrowly escaped death”.

He recently told People who was in rehab 15 times and in a coma for two weeks after his colon burst, for which the doctors gave him two percent chance of survival.

Although he was hospitalized for five months, for a period of nine months he had to wear a colostomy bag partsIn addition to performing 14 surgeries on the stomach, of which he retains the scars. He actually claims to be sober.