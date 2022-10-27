Matthew Perry confesses what happened when he asked Jennifer Aniston on a date

Ron Davis

If you are a fan of everything that surrounds ‘friends‘, surely you know any curiosity to the millimeter. From why Phoebe had a twin (if not, she keeps reading) to the real age of the ‘Friends’ actors when she started the series. But what had escaped us (even to this day, ‘heavy’) is what Matthew Perry, aka, Chandler, had to tell us. The actor has just published some memoirs ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, which have given much to talk about, and in them he has told several little pills that were never known, especially in relation to his addiction problem during the filming, but also other happier ones like the one that brings us here.

Apparently, he and Jennifer Aniston knew each other before shooting the series, and he had a crush on her (I mean, obviously, how could someone not have a crush on Jen?). But so much so that she asked him out on a date. This is what she has told in her new book: “She caught my attention on the spot (how could she not?), And I had the feeling that she was also intrigued.”

When he landed the part of Chandler, he called her, and asked her out on a date when he told her the news. “She told me that she doesn’t, but that she would love for us to be friends.” The situation was a little weird when they had their first rehearsal for the pilot episode, but they went out of their way trying to make everything as natural as possible. Of course, Matthew continued to be ‘naughty’ for her for a while. “Our greetings and goodbyes became awkward. And then I was like, ‘How long can I look at her? Is three seconds too long?’ “.

I mean, absolute fans that, if you think about it, in that first season, both Matthew and David Schwimmer were for Jennifer.

