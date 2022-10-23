Matthew Perry left Julia Roberts for fear that she would leave him

Matthew Perry broke up with Julia Roberts for fear that she would leave him first credit:Bang Showbiz

Matthew Perry left Julia Roberts because he was afraid that she would leave him first.

The ‘Friends’ actor had an affair with the ‘Pretty Woman’ star in the 1990s after persuading her to appear on the popular sitcom, but confessed he ended the relationship because he didn’t think it was good enough. good for Hollywood actress.

Writing in his autobiography ‘Friends, Lover And The Big Terrible Thing’, which is serialized in The Times newspaper, Perry said:

‘Going out with Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I was always sure that she was going to separate from me. Why wouldn’t she do it? I was not enough, could never be enough. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts’.

She further commented that Roberts might have considered living in the slums with a TV boy and the TV boy was now breaking up with her. She said that she couldn’t describe the look of confusion on the actress’s face.

The 53-year-old actor recalled how the romance began. That’s when Roberts was asked to appear on ‘Friends’ in 1995, and producers encouraged Perry to contact the actress after she suggested she would only appear if she could be in a story with Matthew’s character, Chandler Bing.

‘I sent her three dozen red roses and the card said: The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers. Julia not only agreed to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels, lots, lots of bagels,’ Perry posted in the delivery.

The actor revealed that they exchanged hundreds of fax messages during what he called “a three-month courtship.”

‘Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and look at the paper that slowly revealed his next missive. I was so excited that some nights I was at a party having a flirty exchange with an attractive woman and I cut the conversation so I could run home and see if a new fax had arrived.