Matthew Perry revealed his hell with drugs and alcohol: “I am grateful to be alive”

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at the “Friends” reunion (Courtesy of HBO Max)

matthew perry is ready to share the truth about his life with his millions of fans. the protagonist of “friends”53, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, will publish his memoir in November, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing”detailing his journey with incredible moments and other devastating ones.

In his first interview to talk about his book, the actor details how his drug and alcohol addictions in secret they nearly cost him his life.

“I wanted to share my life when I felt I was safe from re-entering the dark side,” the actor told the magazine exclusively. People in this week’s cover story. “I had to wait until I was pretty sober, and far from alcoholism and addiction, to write it all down. And the main thing was that I was pretty sure that he would help people.”

The actor spent several weeks fighting for his life due to a gastrointestinal perforation caused by the excessive use of opioids. Step two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to wear a colostomy bag for nine months.

When he was first admitted to the hospital, “the doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance of living,” he recalled. “They put me in a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and lungs. They call it Ave Maria. No one survives that.”

When Perry first appeared on “Friends” at age 24, his alcohol addiction was just beginning to surface. She “could handle it, more or less. But when he was 34 years old, he was really in a lot of trouble,” he admitted. “But there were years where I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year I was sober the whole time. And guess what season I got nominated for best actor? I thought, ‘That should tell me something.'”

At a terrifying moment at the height of her career, Perry was taking 55 Vicodin pills a day and weighed 130 pounds. “I didn’t know how to stop,” he said. “If the police came to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ he would start packing. Addictions are progressive. So he gets worse and worse as you get older.”

Although Perry tried to hide her condition, the dramatic changes in her appearance each year reflected her status. Her co-stars “were understanding and patient,” she said. “It’s like penguins. Penguins, in the wild, when you’re sick or when you’re badly hurt, the other penguins surround you and hold you. They walk around it until the penguin can walk on its own. The cast did it for me.”

Open about his relapses (he’s been to rehab 15 times over the years), Perry stays away from his past. “I’m pretty healthy now.”

The actors of “Friends”: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer (Getty Images)

While he prefers not to reveal how long he’s currently been sober, he still counts each day. “It’s important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn’t mean you lose all that time and tools,” she emphasized. “Your sobriety date changes, but that’s all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you can fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot.”

It also has its scars: so far it has had 14 stomach surgeries: “That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober. All I have to do is look down.”

His impetus to stop taking drugs? “My therapist said, ‘The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,’” he recalled of that conversation. “And a little window opened and I crawled through it and I don’t want any more Oxycontin.”

Matthew Perry looks unrecognizable in California, USA. (The Grosby Group)

Now Perry is more determined than ever to try to help others who have also struggled with addiction. “There were five people hooked up to an ECMO machine that night and the other four died and I survived,” he said. “So the big question is why? Why did I go? There has to be some kind of reason.”

For those who read the book, “I think you’ll be surprised at how bad it got at certain points and how close I came to dying.”

“I say in the book that if he died, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone. And living with that is very scary. So I hope that people relate to that and know that this disease attacks everyone. It does not matter if you are successful or not, the disease does not care, ”she sentenced.

“I am an extremely grateful guy. I am grateful to be alive. And that gives me the ability to do anything,” she said.

The journey, while incredibly dark at times, has made Perry stronger “in every way,” he insisted. “What surprises me the most is my resilience. The way I can recover from all this torture and horror. Wanting to tell the story, although it’s a bit scary to tell all your secrets in a book. Everything is there It is also a story full of hope. Because here I am.”

