Matthew Perry revealed that he had an affair with Julia Roberts and that he was in love with Jennifer Aniston

Matthew Perry revealed that he had an affair with Julia Roberts and that Jennifer Aniston rejected him

The star of Friends, matthew perryhas told how he courted Julia Roberts with hundreds of fax messages, before abandoning her because he feared she would leave him.

Perry, 53, revealed that sTheir romance began after the “Pretty Woman” actress was proposed to appear on the sitcom in 1995. The producers urged him to contact Roberts after she stipulated that she would only accept a guest role if she could be in a story with the character of Chandler Bing.

Perry said: “I sent her three dozen red roses and the card said. The only thing more exciting than you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.”

“Julia not only agreed to do the show, but she also sent me loads of bagels as a gift,” she detailed in an interview with The Times

Her deal to star in an episode of the second series of “Friends” sparked what Perry now describes as a “three month courtship” via daily faxes while working on a film in France. When the filming of the episode began, they were already a couple.

In her autobiography, “Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reveals that they exchanged hundreds of messages in the days before email was commonplace between them.

“Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and look at the piece of paper that slowly revealed his next missive. I was so excited that some nights I would find myself at a party sharing a flirty exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could run home to see if a new fax had arrived. Nine out of ten times, one had done it”, the actor continued, referring to his attempt to conquer the star.

He and Roberts, who turns 55 this week, finally embarked on a relationship, but Perry dumped her two months after she appeared on the show.

“Dating Julia Roberts was too much for me. I had always been sure that she was going to break up with me. Why wouldn’t she? I was not enough; It could never be enough; It was broken,” she acknowledged. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, he broke up with Roberts.

“She could have considered herself living in the slums with a TV guy, and the TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face,” she admitted.

In the book, which will be published on November 1, Perry also reveals his near-death experience from his opioid addiction. And she confessed that five years after splitting from Roberts, she watched her pick up an Oscar for her role in the movie “Erin Brockovich” while he was “sweating and shaking” in rehab, surrounded by other patients.

“Those people on TV were no longer my people. No, the people he was lying in front of, shivering, covered in blankets, were my people now,” he explained.

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston

Perry also revealed that I was “in love” with Jennifer Anistonwhom she met through mutual acquaintances three years before they starred in Friends together.

‘I was immediately captivated and liked it. And I had a feeling she was intrigued too, maybe it was going to be something. So I called Jennifer and said, ‘You’re the first person I wanted to say this to.’ Bad idea. I could feel the ice through the phone.

“Looking back, it was clear this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong way…and I only compounded the mistake by asking her out.”

She refused, but said that she would love to be my friend.

