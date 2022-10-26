Matthew Perry reveals why he ended his relationship with Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry almost died at 49 due to addiction problems 1:07

(CNN) — Matthew Perry opens up in his new book about his flashy relationship with Julia Roberts in the mid-1990s and why it ended.

The actor recalls in the autobiographical book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” according to an excerpt published by The Times of London, that Roberts expressed interest in appearing on “Friends” but “she would only do the show if she was in the history [de Chandler]”.

At the urging of “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman, Perry sent Roberts three dozen roses and a witty card in an effort to “woo” the “Pretty Woman” star into taking the job.

“Thus began a three-month courtship through daily faxes. This was before the Internet, before mobile phones: all our exchanges were done by fax. And there were many; hundreds,” Perry writes. And he goes on to describe how “three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and look at the piece of paper that slowly revealed his next missive.”

Soon the faxes “turned romantic”, leading to “five-hour” phone conversations before the couple met face-to-face.

Finally, Roberts appeared at Perry’s door.

“When I opened it, there she was, there was a smiling Julia Roberts on the other side. I think I was like, ‘Oh, that Julia Roberts,’” Perry says in the book, recalling her Chandler-esque reaction.

From there, the couple quickly began a relationship and were already together when Roberts appeared on the “Friends” episode that aired after the Super Bowl.

Perry goes on to describe some of the sweetest moments during their brief romance, including a visit to Roberts’ family in Taos, New Mexico, for New Years 1996, but “two months later, he was single.”

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had always been sure that she was going to break up with me. Why wouldn’t she do it herself?” she writes.

Alluding to his crippling issues that he identifies as the core of his past addictive behavior, Perry adds, “It wasn’t enough; It could never be enough; I was broken, crooked, it was unpleasant. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Roberts for comment.

In his book, Perry also talks about his struggles with alcohol and addiction and what ultimately led to sobriety.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going back into the dark side of it all,” Perry recently told People about the new book. “I had to wait until I was completely sober and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was that I was pretty sure it would help people.”

Matthew Perry’s “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” will be published by Headline on November 1.