Matthew Perry spoke about his romance with Julia Roberts and revealed why he broke up with her

It hasn’t gone on sale yet, but it’s already making waves. ?Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing? is the book of memories matthew perry, which will be available from November 1, in which the actor talks about his past of addictions, the success of ?Friends? and his most famous romances. For example, there is a special chapter devoted to Julia Roberts, with whom he had a relationship in the 90s and whom he left because of his insecurity.

It all started on the set, when she came in to do a guest appearance on the hit series “Friends,” playing Susie Moss, the classmate Chandler Bing, Perry’s character, meets again. In fact, it was said that Roberts only made it a condition for his character to have a history with Bing.which is why it was the actor himself who called her in person to make the proposal.

As they say, the actors met shortly before filming and flirted a lot by fax. Julia asked him here: “Why should she go out with Matthew?”, and all of us who were part of the writing team helped him explain why. He could have done very well without us, but we were on the Matthew team and we wanted to help him?, explained one of the writers of Friends, between laughs.

The chemistry seen on screen was undeniable; chemistry that quickly crossed the screen making the fans not wrong. “I don’t know if Julia fell in love with Matthew at first sight, but they dated very quickly. And I felt like Cyrano de Bergerac: Chandler is going out with Julia Roberts and I’m going to go back home with my normal girlfriend? Jeff Astrof, another of the screenwriters, recalled with humor.

The truth is that from day one Perry was flashed by the charm and beauty of the actress and they started dating. They went to New Mexico together and there was even a family presentation. ?I let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began. We were already a couple when we started filming the Super Bowl episode of Friends.?, revealed the actor in The Times of London.

And although it seemed that everything was going smoothly, after a few months the relationship ended. The motives? It was Perry who decided to break up due to his insecurities and his hell with drugs and alcohol.. Two months later, he was single. Going out with Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly sure that she was going to break up with me. Why wouldn’t she? I wasn’t enough; could never be enough. I was broken, bent, unlovable?, he confessed in reference to his addictions.

So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself in a slum with a TV boy, and the TV boy was now breaking up with her. I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face? she added, realizing that her decision took the actress by surprise.

Although this love story did not last long, it left a scene that all fans of the series remember: the one in which Chandler is half naked in the bathroom of a restaurant and only wears Susie’s underwear (Julia Roberts), who took revenge for an old joke he told her when they went to school together. The episode ?that 52.9 million viewers saw? She also has another secret: Although Julia Roberts was already famous, she was very nervous during the show about having to perform live in front of an audience. She hadn’t done it since she was 15 years old and the crew had to support her because, according to the director of the two episodes, Michael Lembeck,?had an extraordinary stage fright?.

