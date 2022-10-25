Entertainment

Matthew Perry tells it all: flirtation with Jennifer Aniston, sex with Gwyneth Paltrow and love with Julia Roberts

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 6 minutes read

Tthree weeks before my audition for friendsI was alone in my apartment reading something in the paper about Charlie Sheen. It said that Sheen was in trouble again about something, but I remember thinking, ‘What does he care? He is famous ‘. Out of nowhere, I found myself on my knees, closing my eyes and praying. I had never done this before. “God, you can do whatever you want with me. Just make me famous, please.” Three weeks later, I was given the role of friends. God has certainly kept his end of the bargain. But the Almighty, being Almighty, had not forgotten the first part of the prayer.”

Showing off the humor that has made him world famous, Matthew Perry narrates in his autobiography both his glory years and his descent into hell. He has spent half his life in detox centers to overcome his addiction to drugs and alcohol. And if that wasn’t enough, in 2018 he spent two weeks in a coma, nine months in a colostomy bag and underwent more than a dozen stomach operations.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 6 minutes read

Related Articles

Justin and Hailey Bieber upset: an intruder broke into their house

2 mins ago

Actress Drew Barrymore made an unexpected confession: “George Clooney was my therapist”

11 mins ago

a Machiavellian plan from Mbappé for Neymar and Messi?

13 mins ago

Magic Mike 3: Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum raise the temperature with the first image

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button