Matthew Perry tells it all: flirtation with Jennifer Aniston, sex with Gwyneth Paltrow and love with Julia Roberts

Tthree weeks before my audition for friendsI was alone in my apartment reading something in the paper about Charlie Sheen. It said that Sheen was in trouble again about something, but I remember thinking, ‘What does he care? He is famous ‘. Out of nowhere, I found myself on my knees, closing my eyes and praying. I had never done this before. “God, you can do whatever you want with me. Just make me famous, please.” Three weeks later, I was given the role of friends. God has certainly kept his end of the bargain. But the Almighty, being Almighty, had not forgotten the first part of the prayer.”

Showing off the humor that has made him world famous, Matthew Perry narrates in his autobiography both his glory years and his descent into hell. He has spent half his life in detox centers to overcome his addiction to drugs and alcohol. And if that wasn’t enough, in 2018 he spent two weeks in a coma, nine months in a colostomy bag and underwent more than a dozen stomach operations.

But before, for a time, Perry also ascended to heaven. This is how you can read in the advance of the memories that he has just published The Times Magazine. There were times when she was even happy. She ran the year 1994…

“When I read the script for Friends Like Us [el título original de Friends] it was as if someone had followed me for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary but witty outlook on life. One character in particular caught my eye: Not that I thought I could play “Chandler”; I was Chandler.”

How could it be otherwise, Perry nailed the tests and they gave him the role. The first days of filming, meeting his colleagues, discovering that they worked like clockwork, that the production flowed… all of that he remembers as the best moments of his life.

Jennifer Aniston, impossible love

To the only one of his companions friends I knew before starting the series was Jennifer Aniston. She had met three years before, through mutual friends. He liked her, she says, from the start and found that she showed interest, too. But no… a first approach attempt on her part was misunderstood and when they met again in the set they were, at most, friends. However, Matthew confesses that while they were filming he liked Jennifer Aniston a lot. “Our greetings and goodbyes became awkward. And so she asked me, how long can I look at it? Is three seconds too long? So she continued to ‘torture’ herself with the possibility of a romance, which did not happen, he says, because of “her deafening lack of interest.”

The romp with Gwyneth Patrow

After shooting the first season of friendsthey had to wait a summer before the show first aired, in September 1994. “That summer I filled it with three notable things: gambling in Las Vegas, a trip to Mexico on my own, and a make-out session in a closet with Gwyneth Paltrow.

He met Paltrow in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where she was doing a play there and he was visiting my grandfather. “At a party we got into a broom closet and hooked up. We were both still unknown enough that it didn’t make the tabloid press, but with that in mind, she fell to Jimmy Burrows (producer of friends) give me a touch of reality. After the first few private screenings, it was clear that the series was going to be a hit, so Jimmy took us to Vegas, gave us $100 each, and told us to go for it and have fun. “Your lives are going to change completely,” Jimmy said, “so do some things in public now because once you’re as famous as you’re going to be, you won’t be able to do them again.” And that was what we did; The six of us new friends got drunk and gambled and hung out in casinos, just six strangers on a weekend trip, no one asking for autographs or photos, no paparazzi chasing us, a million miles from what we know. was coming, which was every moment of our lives documented for all to see forever.”

The romance with Julia Roberts… by fax

After the success of the first season of friendsIn the second, “something that only happens to famous people” happened to Perry, he says in his memoirs. Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of friends, came up to me and said I should probably send Julia Roberts flowers. It turns out that Julia had been offered to be in the post-Super Bowl episode and she had said that she would only do it if she could be in my storyline. Let me repeat that: she only wanted to do the show if she could perform with me. (Was she having a good year or what?) ». The actor thought very hard about what he had to put on the card that accompanied the bouquet of three dozen red roses. The card read, “The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.”

Julia Roberts’ response was equally sympathetic. She told him that she would agree to participate in the series if she explained quantum physics to her. Perry matched her in her response, faxing her an explanation of ‘the uncertainty principle’. Thus, she began a relationship with the exchange of daily faxes –this was before the Internet and cell phones– while she was shooting Woody Allen’s film in Paris, They all say I love you. “Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the paper slowly reveal its next missive. I was so excited that some nights I would find myself at a party and cut off the conversation so I could run home and see if a new fax had arrived. Nine times out of ten, one had arrived.

But they had not yet spoken or met in person. “Then one morning, something changed. Julia’s fax turned romantic. I called a friend and said, “You have to come right now. Tell me if I’m wrong.” And we sent a fax that also veered toward the romantic. Then we stand by the fax machine looking at each other. Two men looking at a machine. About ten minutes later, a fax arrived: “Call me,” she said, and Julia Roberts’s phone number was at the bottom.

Perry called Julia very nervous, but after the first impression, the conversation lasted five and a half hours. And so were all her subsequent conversations, hours on the phone sharing experiences, stories, jokes… until one day, she sent a message: “I’ll be at your house on Saturday at two in the afternoon.”

“How did she know where he lived? What if she didn’t like her? What if the faxes and calls were all very nice but when it came to real life, she didn’t love me anymore? Why can’t I stop drinking?’ says Matthew. “Indeed, at 2 pm on that Saturday, there was a knock on my door. Take a deep breath, Matty. When I opened it, there it was, there was a smiling Julia Roberts on the other end. I think I said something like, “Oh, that’s Julia Roberts.”

And that’s where the relationship began. Then came weeks of romantic scenes under the stars and under the snow. But the insecurities of the actor were going to cross in that romance in a devastating way.

“Two months later, he was single. Going out with Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I was constantly sure that she was going to break up with me. Why wouldn’t she do it? I was not enough; could never be enough; it was broken, it was bent, it was not loved. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. The guy on TV was breaking up with her. I can’t describe the look of confusion on her face.”