Matthew Perry was close to death: coma and colostomy bag … The chilling revelations of the star of Friends

On Wednesday October 19, 2022, Matthew Perry granted an interview to People. During this one, the famous interpreter of Chandler Bing in Friends revealed to have been close to death because of his addiction to drugs.

The actor is ready to share his story… Star of the series Friends, Matthew Perry will be released on November 1, 2022, his memoirs, titled Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing. In it, he talks about his addiction to drugs and says he’s grateful to be still alive. Upstream, the famous interpreter of Chandler Bing gave an interview to People, in which he evokes his hospitalization, at the age of 49 years. At the time, he was officially admitted to hospital with a perforated bowel. In reality, the actor’s colon had burst due to an overdose of opioids. “I had to wait until I was pretty sure I was sober – and away from such illnesses as alcoholism and addiction – to write all of this. The main thing for me is that it helps people“, he confided before slipping having been in a coma for two months and having been forced to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

In full disclosure, the actor said, “When I was admitted to the hospital, the doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance of survival. I was hooked up to a machine called ECMO, which did all the breathing work for my heart and lungs. This machine is called ‘Hail Mary’. No one survives that (…) Five people were put on ECMO that night, the other four died and I survived. So the big question is why. (…) There must be some reason.“At the time of Friends, Matthew Perry was taking 55 Vicodins a day and was down to just 120 pounds.”I didn’t know how to stop. If the police had come to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’ll take you to jail’, then I would have packed my bags… I couldn’t stop because the disease and addiction is progressive, and it gets worse and worse with age“, he said. The one who has been in rehab 15 times added: “I’m doing pretty well now“, before launching with humor: “I don’t do too much sport because I don’t want to end up playing only superheroes. But I’m a pretty healthy guy now.“

Matthew Perry: ‘It’s a progressive disease’

A few years earlier, for People, the actor had said: “I played in Friends from 24 to 34 years old. I got caught up in the whirlwind of fame. From an outside perspective, you might think I had everything. It was actually lonely times for me, because I suffered from alcoholism. I had it before Friends, but it’s a progressive disease.“In December 2020, for The Sun, his friend Kayti Edwards had confided that he had long asked her to go and collect her drugs from her dealer. “He said to me: ‘No one will arrest a pregnant woman, don’t worry!’ When we opened the bag, sometimes there were pills, cocaine, sometimes it was heroin or crack. It was an assortment of several drugs and you never knew what was going to be in it.“, she said before adding: “His inner circle didn’t want anything to do with him anymore, they kicked him out, but mostly because they didn’t want to see him like that anymore, it was very hard. His friends were throwing cool stuff and going out together, and he was never invited because they were like, ‘What state is Matthew going to come in?’ It was embarrassing.”