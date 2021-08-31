Matthew Perry’s shocking backstory during filming

When Friends first aired in 1994, no one knew how huge it was going to get. It was just one of many sitcoms, but it became the biggest production of the 90s and still attracts new fans thanks to the various re-releases and airings.

The insane lives of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courtney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) were such a hit that they pushed the cast towards the heights of fame and have exploited them until they reach a million dollars per episode in recent seasons.

You might know anything about Friends, but there are still some secrets coming from behind the scenes and one of them is about it Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing’s interpreter. Many of the Friends cast struggled to manage their newfound fame, and for Matthew Perry that led to severe addiction problems.

The actor has always been candid that he spent much of the time between seasons 3 and 6 in the throes of a serious addiction to both alcohol and pills. In fact, Perry has always stated that his drinking problems started in the years before he was cast for the role, but fame only made them worse.

The positive was that the actor never showed up drunk on set, but he always admitted that he was “painfully drunk” to the point that everyone became aware of his problems. After a long period in rehabilitation, the actor cleansed himself, opened up about his problems, and became passionate about helping others who were struggling to overcome his own problems.

Did you know this sad story? Anyway, we recently told you who is the most loved character of Friends and if you have a bit of nostalgia for the show, there was recently a reunion to remember the old days of Friends which we wrote a review for.