Matthew Stafford to pay recovery for injured photographer at Los Angeles Rams festivities

NFL

After the spread of viral video, where quarterback Matthew Stafford saw one of the Los Angeles Rams photographers fall, his family has decided to take charge of the recovery. What happened?

Stafford the Los Angeles Rams parade.
It has been an excessive party the last few days in the city of Los Angeleswith locals celebrating obtaining the Super Bowl LVI by the ramsthus achieving the second title in the history of the franchise.

But not everything has been joy in the Los Angeles team. During the event known as “Parade”, where the champion team presents the trophy to their city, a video of Kelly Smilley, Rams photographer, falling off the stage, before the astonished gaze of the Rams, went viral. matthew stafford and his wife.

The transmission was cut shortly after, since the event occurred towards the end of the event, and Smiley confirmed via Instagram that he broke his spinein addition to losing his two work cameras, in a fact where the highlight in networks seemed to be the indifference of the Rams quarterback.

Matthew Stafford will pay for the treatment

Given the unfortunate event that occurred on Wednesday, Matthew Stafford and his family decided to pay for the medical treatment for the recovery of Kelly Smiley’s broken spine, in addition to replacing the photography equipment lost in the accident. The Los Angeles Rams and their quarterback sent a statement about it.

