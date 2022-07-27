Matthijs de Ligt chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

New Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has preferred his former Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi.

The 22-year-old defender recently joined the Bundesliga champions for a fee of around €80m.

Being his former team-mate is the main reason why the Dutch defender preferred the 37-year-old striker. De Ligt liked both superstars when asked to pick one of them.

However, due to his Juventus allegiance, he preferred Ronaldo over Messi. Speaking to ESPN NL, Matthijs de Ligt said the following:

“Difficult, two extraordinary players, the best of the generation. I played with Cristiano (Ronaldo) so I would say for me it would be Cristiano”.

It should be mentioned that being an ex-teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi does not mean that the player would choose which one he played with.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov’s old comments have recently resurfaced on the internet, where he was picking Messi over Ronaldo. And that’s despite the former Bulgarian striker playing alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United during the Portuguese striker’s first stint at Old Trafford.

Matthijs de Ligt: (Messi or Ronaldo) “Difficult Question, both amazing players, best of the generation but i played with Cristiano so i go with him.” pic.twitter.com/QJQ0uIcnwT — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 24, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both coming to the end of their illustrious careers. The duo will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, knowing that it could very well be their last appearance at the most prestigious tournament in international football. It’s worth mentioning that Messi and Ronaldo will be the captains of their respective countries at the tournament in Qatar.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the World Cup in their careers. It was Messi who came closest to winning the tournament. His Argentina side were beaten 1-0 by Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final in Brazil.

Advertising