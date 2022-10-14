Matuidi opens the champagne thanks to Lionel Messi – Sport.fr

While he was in Paris, the former midfielder of the France team and PSG Blaise Matuidi did not fail to comment on the return to the fore of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

For the presentation of the original World Cup trophy, Blaise Matuidi was asked about his former club. For the Parisians’ chances of going to the Champions League, the player explained “They have the squad for in any case with world-class players in each sector. But the Champions League is never easy. A new element is to be taken into account this year: the post-World Cup, scheduled for winter. In what state will the international players return, especially on a mental level? It is not easy, at the end of a big competition, to recover emotionally. We can judge all that in February with the start of the knockout phase, the real justice of the peace. »

Regarding Lionel Messi, Matuidi was particularly happy about his return to the fore. “ Even he was asking for time to get used to his new environment. Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires real time to adapt, observes Matuidi. He needed it to digest his departure from Barca and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we like to see and all of PSG is delighted. »