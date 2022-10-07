Matuidi: “We found the great Lionel Messi”

Blaise Matuidi played for PSG for six years (2011-2017). For his favorite club, he played 295 matches for 33 goals and 28 assists. Without a club since the end of his contract at Inter Miami in February 2022, the midfielder (35), who is still thinking about his future, is still closely following the news of his former team.

For many many years, PSG’s dream is to win the Champions League. In the last three editions of the European competition, the Rouge & Bleu have reached the final and the semi-final of the Champions League. This season, they are joint leaders of their group with Benfica with two wins and a draw. Present on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, as part of the presentation of the original World Cup Trophy, Blaise Matuidi spoke about PSG’s chances of victory in C1. ” Is this the right year to go all the way? They have the squad for anyway with world class players in every sector. But the Champions League is never easy, warns Matuidi for The Parisian. A new element is to be taken into account this year: the post-World Cup, scheduled for winter. In what state will the international players return, especially on a mental level? It is not easy, at the end of a big competition, to recover emotionally. We can judge all this in February with the start of the knockout phase, the real justice of the peace.”

“Even Messi was asking for time to get used to his new environment”

Blaise Matuidi who finally came back on Lionel Messi’s return to great shape, after his failed first season in the PSG jersey. ” Even he was asking for time to get used to his new environment.. Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires a real time of adaptation. He needed it to digest his departure from Barça and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we like to see and all of PSG is delighted with it.. »