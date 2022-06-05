Mau and Ricky shared a special evening with Marc Anthony: “It was a movie”

The bond that is generated between a fan and an artist is as strong as it is strange. Despite not knowing each other, both parties to the relationship feel a deep affection and gratitude since, essentially, they could not exist without each other. Whoever creates the music could not do it if no one listened to him and, those who are on the other side, need art to accompany them in their day to day. The most striking thing about this is that even celebrities look up to other celebrities and put themselves in the shoes of the fan when they meet them. That happened to Mau and Ricky by managing to share a night with Marc Anthony with whom they not only spent a wonderful evening, but also had the privilege of being congratulated for their talent.

Mau and Ricky shared a special evening with Marc Anthony

Mau y Ricky are among the most acclaimed Latin music artists of the moment. They sold out stadiums, have millions of monthly listeners, collaborated with big stars, and their songs often top the streaming charts. “Cry and cry”, his new song, It was no exception and not only does it threaten to be a resounding success less than 24 hours after being published, but it also showed a new facet of the Venezuelan duo.

After moving for several years within pop music and Latin rhythm, the children of Ricardo Montaner decided that it was time to dare more. So his future musical project was born, degenerates, which does not yet have a release date, but has already inspired a tour of Argentina. The same, as the name indicates, was the perfect excuse to navigate different genres. “Cry and cry” is the result of such experimentation.

Mau and Ricky during a show on the Desgenerados tour

The new theme arrived ready to become the anthem of all those with a broken heart. Its lyrics, written by Ricky Montaner, recount the painful moment in which one realizes that the couple no longer loves him. At the same time, it expresses the difficulty of accepting the end of a relationship and not being able to let go of the love that one feels. Collaboration with Carin Leon It has the Latin pop base that is so quickly related to the previous works of Venezuelan artists but, at the same time, it has an innovative detail thanks to the sum of banda music and mariachis.

The song was not only a hit among millions of fans but also left Marc Anthony himself speechless, a legend within the Latin American artistic environment. The Puerto Rican spent an incredible evening with Mau and Ricky during which they had the opportunity to listen to the premiere. The exchange was captured by Stefi Roitman -Ricky’s wife-a video that they later uploaded to their official account.

Mau and Ricky’s thanks to Mac Anthony instagram @mau

In it you can see everyone sitting around a table and, when the room falls silent, Jennifer Lopez’s ex exclaims in surprise: “I just heard the future of music.” In the publication, the musicians wrote: “Last night was a movie. I taught ‘Cry and Cry’ to Marc Anthony and he told me things that I will never forget. Motivation to continue doing what we are doing. I wanted to share a little piece that Stefi recorded. Thanks for everything Marc.” Perhaps, after the wonderful meeting, fans will not have to wait long to hear a collaboration.