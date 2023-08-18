Maui’s emergency management chief resigns for health reasons, a day after defending the silence of sirens during deadly wildfires

Melissa Velasquez Loaiza

(CNN) The administrator of Maui’s emergency management agency has resigned citing health reasons, Maui County said Thursday, an announcement that came a day after the official defended the silencing of the city’s siren system. island during last week’s deadliest US wildfire in 100 years.

The resignation of Herman Andaya, administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, is effective immediately, the county said.

At least 111 people, including children, have been killed in wildfires that began on August 8, mostly in the Lahaina town area on Maui’s west coast. And most of the burned area still needs to be probed, officials said.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said, “Given the severity of the crisis we face, my team and I will be looking forward to appointing someone to this important position as soon as possible, and I look forward to announcing it soon.” “

Details about the health reasons cited by Endaya were not immediately available. CNN has sought comment from Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

A spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said last week that no one attempted to activate Maui’s 80-alarm all-danger outdoor siren system, which is a large fire alarm across the state, since the deadly fire spread on August 8. Was part of the network.

At a press conference this Wednesday, Endaya was asked if she regretted not turning off the alarm. “I don’t,” Endaya said, telling reporters that she worried that if they had left, many residents would have gone inland and “went into the fire.”

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii criticized that response later that day, calling Endaya’s assessment of the situation and remarks about not regretting his decision “premature”.

Prior to the announcement of Andaya’s resignation, State Senator Angus McKelvey, who represents the devastated town of Lahaina and lost his home in the fire, described Andaya’s response as “outrageous”.

“I heard the line ‘People must have panicked and fled into the mountains because it’s a tsunami siren.’ (…) It’s outrageous to think that people would be so clueless that they wouldn’t know the siren was sounding because of a fire,” McKelvey told CNN on Thursday. “These are not tsunami sirens. They are the sirens of disaster.”

Land-grab fears loom after Maui fires as old wounds open

Herman Andaya, the then head of Maui’s Emergency Management Agency, spoke at a press conference this month before his resignation on Thursday. (Credits: KGMB/KHNL)

It is unclear why the siren system was never actually used, as narratives about the silence have changed. In the interview with CNN, Green said that some sirens had gone off. The governor has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate the fire and the officers’ response, which included silencing the alarm.

“The number of missing residents is probably still over 1,000,” Green told CNN on Wednesday.

The police chief said search teams are expected to comb through the charred debris of more than 2,000 burned homes and businesses for several days. Some are working despite great personal pain.

“Please understand that the first responders who are on the front lines are getting their loved ones and family members back,” he added.

The power company is also facing probe

Although the cause of the fire has not been determined, Hawaiian Electric, Maui’s main power company, is also facing investigation after it failed to shut down power lines when high winds created dangerous fire conditions. A company that operates the sensor network on Maui says it detected major failures in the utility network just hours before the fire broke out.

Hawaiian Electric publicly stated in 2019 that it would conduct drone surveys to identify areas vulnerable to wildfires and determine how to help keep residents and infrastructure safe.

But between 2019 and 2022, Hawaiian Electric invested less than $245,000 in specific wildfire projects, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited regulatory documents.

Hawaiian Electric also hasn’t sought state approval for a rate increase to pay for safety improvements through 2022, the Journal reports, and the rate increase has yet to be approved.

In a statement to CNN, the company said it has spent about $84 million since 2018 on vegetation maintenance and management in Maui County, including pruning and felling trees and upgrading equipment.

“There are many elements of wildfire suppression that are not specifically counted as mitigation activities, including vegetation management, net hardening and pole replacement, and routine line and equipment inspections,” the company said.

According to officials, the massive fire in Maui has killed at least 111 people. more questions mount

What factors helped spread the fire in Maui? 2:07

What we know so far about the devastation of the fires on Maui

Although many questions remain, here is the latest information on what we know about the historic fires:

• FIRE CONTINUES: Maui County reported on Facebook that the most devastating fire, the 878-hectare Lahaina Fire, was 89% contained as of Wednesday night.

Several other wildfires are still burning on Maui, including the 430-hectare Olinda Fire, which was 85% contained as of Wednesday, and the 81-hectare Kula Fire, which is 80% contained according to Maui County. was taken.

• Authorities have identified more victims: Melva Benjamin, 71; Virginia Doffa, 90 years old; Alfredo Gallinato, 79 years old; Maui County officials said Wednesday that Robert Diekman, 74, and Buddy Jantok, 79, of Lahaina, died in the flames. The other victims have been identified by their families.

• Biden’s Hawaii Travel Plan: The White House said the President and First Lady will visit Maui next Monday.

Officials request DNA samples to identify victims

“Crews have logged about 45% of the affected, affected area, which is about 5 square miles,” Mayor Bissen told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday.

Dealing with the ashes of what used to be homes, businesses and historical monuments has been difficult. And identifying the dead will not be easy, as the remains are largely unrecognizable and fingerprints are rarely found, the governor said.

A member of the search, rescue and recovery team works at the site of the destruction Aug. 15 in Lahaina. (Credit: US Army National Guard/Staff Sergeant Matthew A. Foster/Handout/Reuters)

“A genetics team will help identify the remains so we can be sure our loved ones are known and can pass on information with dignity and respect,” Pelletier said.

Authorities have asked relatives of the missing to provide DNA samples.

Keu told CNN that Brenda Keu’s husband provided a DNA sample to help locate her 83-year-old mother. The couple found their Lahaina home gutted in flames.

Keu said, “We accepted it the very day we saw that there were no houses.” “But you never lose hope.”

At least 40 dogs from 15 states have joined the search, said Jeff Hickman of the Department of Air Defense.

“We will begin providing closure to those who need it and will identify those who are missing,” he added.

Firefighters battle the blaze as their own homes burn

When high winds fanned flames on August 8 and crews quickly brought them under control, some firefighters knew their own homes could burn.

“The people who were trying to put out these fires lived in those houses; Bisen said on Wednesday, 25 of our firefighters lost their homes.

Maui firefighter Aina Kohler was on the front lines that day and persevered in her mission to save lives even as her home burned to the ground, she told CNN affiliate KITV. By the time the flames reached his house, the firefighters had run out of water, he said.

“To be honest, that was the most discouraging thing in my life. I felt the supply, and I said “it’s loose”. “Leaving the house to burn because we didn’t have enough water is something I’ve never experienced before,” he said.

Two of Kohler’s fellow firefighters also lost their homes while fighting the blaze, he said.

“While they were fighting fires for other homes in their neighborhoods, they watched their homes burn,” Kohler said. “He hit hard.”

Factors that may have helped the fire spread on Maui, according to experts and island residents

See stunning images of the fire at Lahaina 1:10

The role of power lines is examined

Company CEO Bob Marshall told CNN on Wednesday that a sensor network operated by Whisker Labs detected an “increasingly strained utility network” on Maui from August 7 to the next morning.

“During the course of the night, when all the fires were raging, we measured 122 individual power grid failures,” Marshall said. A fault, short or partial short, could cause an electric current to skip its intended path, potentially causing a fire, Marshall said.

Video taken at the Maui Bird Conservation Center in Makawao shows a downed power pole just before 11 p.m. on August 7. Shortly after, flames appear in the video, which was initially reported by The Washington Post.

The sensor system “verified that it is indeed very likely that this was caused by a fault in the power grid,” Marshall said.

The Makawao fire occurred hours and miles before the fire that destroyed historic parts of Lahaina on western Maui. But the sensors also detected network failures before that fire, Marshall said.

A class action lawsuit filed over the weekend alleges the wildfires were caused by high winds downing energized Hawaiian power lines.

The lawsuit alleges that the company and its subsidiaries “decided not to de-energize its power lines after learning that some poles and lines had fallen and were in contact with vegetation or the ground.”

Jim Kelly, vice president of Hawaiian Electric, told CNN in an email Sunday that preventive shutdowns should be arranged with first responders, adding that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

“The electricity drives the pumps that provide the water needed to fight the fire,” Kelly said.

A company spokeswoman said Hawaiian Electric is also eager to find answers.

“We know there is speculation about the start of the fire,” spokesman Darren Pai told The Washington Post. “And we, along with others, are working hard to find out what happened.”

– CNN’s LJ Speight, Chris Boyette, Dakin Andon, Jason Hanna, Lauren Mascarenhas, Sarah Smart, Steve Almasy, Giri Viswanathan, Katherine Dillinger, Taylor Romine, Gloria Pazmino, Joy Hurst and Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.

the-cnn-wire

™ and © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.