Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is erupting in Hawaii

Watch the world’s largest active volcano erupt in Hawaii 0:47

(CNN) — An ashfall advisory for the Big Island of Hawaii and surrounding waters went into effect Monday until 6 a.m. local time (noon Miami time) after Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted. erupted in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Up to 1 cm of ash could accumulate in some parts of the island.

“People with respiratory illnesses should stay indoors to avoid inhaling ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu warned.

“There is possible damage to crops and animals. Minor damage to equipment and infrastructure. Reduced visibility. Widespread cleaning may be necessary,” she added.

The lava flows are contained within the summit area and do not threaten communities on the slopes, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Winds can carry volcanic gas and fine ash downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be highly dynamic and the location and advancement of lava flows can change rapidly,” the observatory said, adding: “If the eruption remains on Moku’āweoweo , lava flows are most likely confined within the caldera walls.

“However, if eruptive vents migrate out of their walls, lava flows can move rapidly downslope.”

At approximately 11:30 pm local time this Sunday, November 27 (4:30 am EST Monday) an eruption began at Moku’āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, within Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

