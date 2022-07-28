Mauricio Garcés, the Mexican Don Juan who refuses to fall into oblivion

The name of Mauricio Feres Yázbek may not say much among the general population, but if we talk about Mauricio Garcesmany will quote his phrases openly as “arrrrrooooozzzzz” or “I bring them dead”, because the Silver Fox was for years the referent of seductionfor both men and women.

Actor Mauricio Garcés in a promotional photo taken in 1960. (Credit: Pel Mex via WikiCommons)

Mauricio Garcés (1926 – 1989) was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas into a Lebanese family that had fled their native country after Turkish domination in the last century. The loss of the family business forced them to move to Mexico City, very close to the Historic Center and the neighborhoods where several Lebanese families had settled. It was also the epicenter of the magazine tents and theaters where stars like Joaquín Pardavé, Agustín Lara, the former black and white movie stars of Mexico, debuted.

Thanks to his uncle Tufic Yázbek, a portraitist of actors, he was introduced to film sets and decided to venture into the medium under the pseudonym Mauricio Garcés; adopting a surname with a G, according to some of his biographers, was a way of paying homage to his idols Clark Gable, Gary Cooper and Cary Grant, who had that letter in their names. Others say that the decision was to avoid humiliating his family, although perhaps this unfounded fear would not put him in trouble, taking into account that his first roles were secondary and in films that portrayed post-revolutionary Mexico in rural contexts.

Clarke Gable in 1938. The famous actor was the inspiration for the creation of Don Juan by Mauricio Garcés. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

His foray into soap operas, such as his debut in ‘Gutierritos’ (starring Rafael Baledón and about a man mistreated by his wife and boss), allowed him to continue exploring his dramatic vein alongside María Félix in ‘La Estrella Vaca’ or the horror production ‘The World of Vampires’.

But the film that would elevate him as the seductive heartthrob surrounded by the most beautiful women, and that gave rise to the exotic ‘playboy’ inspired by the Hollywood star Gable, the grizzled Arturo de Córdova and even the mischievous Antonio Badúwould ‘Don Juan 67’, which is about Mauricio, a millionaire and incorrigible womanizer who lives only for and to seduce women of all kinds and conditions. With the complicity of his butler, he manages to win the hearts of many and then abandon them, since he is truly terrified of marriage.

Continue reading the story

The success of the film allowed the actor to replicate this formula of the libertine male who at some point thinks to rectify the way, as in the classic Spanish literature of the seventeenth century. For examples, ‘Fray Don Juan’, ‘Single Department’ or ‘Great body of crime’, among others, films where actresses such as Miroslava, Tere and Lorena Velásquez, Libertad Lamarque, Claudia Islas, Fanny Cano, Rosita Quintana, Elsa Aguirre, and several more.

But the character (or characters, because they always had a different one), also gave life to phrases that continue in the popular collective – “I bring them dead” or “it must be terrible to have me and then lose me” – and are repeated on different social networks, especially when looking to send a hint to an unrequited romantic interest. The hashtag #mauriciogarces on TikTok has nine million views.

Actor Mauricio Garcés in a promotional photo taken in 1960. (Credit: Pel Mex via WikiCommons)

The Monterrey group Plastilina Mosh is an example of the influence of the Silver Fox in their song ‘Ode to Mauricio Garcés’. The track is a harmonic progression, based on jazz and ‘lounge’, plus a guitar solo by Jonáz and pianos by Rosso. In a retrospective in ‘Warp’, Jonáz is quoted saying that as a child he would get together with his cousins ​​to watch television and the figure of the actor “was something very refreshing for me… he said ‘dude, this fart is with a mother’ “, that’s why “when Rosso tells me –the harmonic progression is already there-, I tell him –no m*&es, I remember Mauricio Garcés a lot- and that’s where the idea of ​​the name came from”.

Another sign that fame survives the actor occurred last February before Valentine’s Day when the photo of a young man who seems to pray to the actor’s sculpture in Tampico to help him not spend Valentine’s Day alone went viral.

Despite becoming the most prominent seducer in Mexico, he always remained single. Once he was asked in an interview why, if he knew so much about women, he had never married, to which he replied: “Precisely because of that, because I know too much.” Other versions also point out that the only woman in his life was his mother, with whom he lived for many years; and that the gallant allegedly had an interest in men, something that has never been confirmed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

María León sings to a fan’s ex via WhatsApp in full concert