Mauricio Isla surprised Thati Lira with a romantic gift

After the surprise, the dancer commented very excited that “Mauricio is a person who does not speak much, but does a lot.”

A romantic moment was experienced in a new edition of “Aquí se baila, Talento vs Fama”. The dancer Thati Lira He received flowers by his partner, the footballer Mauritius Island.

The Brazilian and Julio Allendes performed the song “True Colors”, by Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake, to defend their permanence on the show for one more week.

After the presentation, the young woman was surprised with some flower arrangements that the athlete, who is in Brazil.



“They have a sender. A man who wants to surprise you. He wants to tell you everything through this gesture. He has an envelope. It is a very special gift that comes from Brazil. They are all for you,” said Sergio Lagos.

Thati commented very excited that she highly values ​​this gesture from the athlete, with whom she has had a long-distance relationship for several months.

“It is very special…Mauricio is a person who doesn’t talk much, but he does a lot“, he assured.

At the beginning of this month, the dancer told LUN details of her relationship with the soccer player. “I’m very happy, There is no set time and things happen. Mauricio is an amazing person I have learned a lot from him,” he told the national media.

“I am grateful to know Mauricio and not Isla. It is a pleasure to spend time with him and see how he treats people, the love for his daughters,” she added.