Mauricio Islas talks about the sexual scandal he starred in with the daughter of “El Puma”

Despite the fact that for a long time his controversial relationship with his co-star Genesis Rodriguez, who was a minor, was a vetoed topic, is now his own Mauritius Islands who broke the silence and spoke about the difficult times he went through when he was accused of having abused a minor.

And it is that we must remember that the protagonist of “Real love” and “El manantial” was severely judged by the people, in addition to the fact that this case took him to court in the United States, under the charge of having had sexual relations with a minor, which in this case was Genesis Rodríguez, daughter of singer José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”who was 17 years old at the time.

Both worked on the telenovela “Prisionera” in 2004 and after the controversy broke out, the company Telemundo replaced the actor, while José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” pressed for the authorities to take action on the matter.

Mauricio Islas commented to the ChismeNoLike program how he lived that moment from which he came out well, because the authorities in the United States had all the elements to release him and prove his innocence.

“It is something that I lived and it is there, fortunately I have always said that everything with facts. If I had committed what they say I would not be here, I would be in prison, but there are legal processes that must be followed and I am grateful that all this has taken place in the United States, because there you are innocent until proven otherwise”said the actor, who currently lives in Mexico.

