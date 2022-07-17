Mauricio Leal: the trail of someone investigated for drug trafficking – Investigation – Justice

The Prosecutor’s Office filed before a judge in Bogotá the domain extinction claim against Jhonier Leal, prosecuted for the crime of his mother and brother. In the action, a property, two vehicles, the Mauricio Leal Music SAS Society, and the Mauricio Leal Peluquería SAS hairdressers are related. Said goods, apparently, were the product of illicit activity originating from illicit enrichment and money laundering.

The prosecution stated that There are indications that money of dubious origin apparently entered the financial torrent of Mauricio Leal Peluqueríafor which several witnesses are summoned.

In the 92-page document, known by EL TIEMPO, it is said that Mauricio Leal bought a property for 1,370 million pesos and that no traceability of the money used was found. It was also recalled that the hairdresser was in the dreaded Clinton list.

Prosecutor’s report on the stylist’s assets.

Viviana Nule, a relative of the members of the Nule clan convicted of corruption, and Luis Carlos Posso Urdinola also appear. The Prosecutor’s Office points out that workers from Posso Urdinola also worked for Mauricio Leal and that the growth of the hairdressing salon began in 2014, a date that coincides with the support that the man gave Leal.

The file mentions that Posso Urdinola was close to Germán Hernández, convicted of drug trafficking, and that he was prosecuted for crimes associated with drug trafficking, but was acquitted. In the process, the witness against him recanted and was killed after the ruling favored the defendant.

Witnesses to the case pointed out that Posso Urdinola “They helped Mauricio Leal to set up the barber shop” and the Prosecutor’s Office questions the interest he would have had in doing so.

Posso Urdinola is married to Daniela Hernández, daughter of the convicted Germán Hernández García. The Prosecutor’s Office questions the interest of Posso Urdinola – who had palm cultivation businesses – in the barbershop, to the point that his wife appeared in the lease agreement supporting a debt of 40 million pesos.

It was also striking that Mauricio Leal will carry out operations in mining matters, through the company Minería del Pacífico, which was owned by relatives of Posso Urdinola.

Businesses for 200 million pesos were reported for the purchase of an apartment in Cartagena and one hundred million for mining businesses, which include Leal and Posso Urdinola.

In August 2016, Leal transferred one hundred million pesos for the concept of ‘investment payment’ to Javier Antonio Posso, brother of Luis Carlos, linked to the mining company, which according to the Prosecutor’s Office it did not have the legal permissions to buy or sell minerals.

The file mentions that Leal in 2015 had assets of 20 million pesos, which in 2018 increased to a sum of 1,530 million and then in 2019 it returned to 20 million pesos.

The accountant Luz Adriana Plazas declared, for example, that she met Leal through Posso Urdinola, which for the Prosecutor’s Office is evidence of the relationship they had. In 2017, Posso Urdinola declared an account payable to Leal for 429 million pesos, but this did not appear in the records collected by the stylist that year.

Operations were also found carried out by Felipe Chaparro, who was Mauricio Leal’s systems engineer and who said that his boss was Posso Urdinola.

Witness Felipe Chaparro Lemus told the Prosecutor’s Office that Posso Urdinola helped Leal create his dream.

In telephone interceptions carried out after the murder of Mauricio, people are heard talking about the relationship with Posso Urdinola and the economic ties they had. “According to these audios, it was evident that Mr. Mauricio Leal apparently laundered money from an illicit activity related to drug trafficking”the document reads.

They even point out in the conversations that there were four arrest warrants and that apparently they were related to the accountant and mention “that there was a group from the Valle cartel.” The Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that the network would be associated with the drug trafficker Iván Urdinola Grajales.

The drug trafficker died in February 2002 after apparently suffering from intoxication in his high-security cell in Itaguí. (Antioch).

Operation Black Diamond

Luis Carlos Posso Urdinola appears in records as one of those captured in the Black Diamond operation carried out in September 2001.

16 people were captured in operations carried out in Cali, Bogotá, Cúcuta, Bucaramanga, Cartago and Santander de Quilichao (Cauca).

At the time, General Alfredo Salgado Méndez, director in charge of the National Police, said that This network is one of the most powerful among the mafia in the country, and could be linked to the organization of the brothers Miguel Angel and Víctor Manuel Mejía Múnera, alias Los mellizos..

According to the General, the work of tracking the gang began in 1999 when it was established that the group was led by Germán Hernández García, who was convicted of drug trafficking. And that Luis Carlos Posso Urdinola was part of it and was later acquitted.

The official said that the network used several routes for the commercialization and transfer of the merchandise. The coca paste came from Peru and was transported by land by truck to Ipiales or Pasto and later to Cali and other municipalities in the Valley for processing. It was usually camouflaged in food. After being processed, the cocaine was shipped abroad at the ports of Tumaco or Buenaventura. The Cali, Caracas, United States route was also used.

According to the investigations, the drug traffickers sent a monthly average of 10 tons of cocaine.

