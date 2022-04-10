Mauricio Lozano, brother of Chucky, will try his luck in Europe

Mauricio Lozano, brother of Chuckyis one of the mexican talents they have to get out of our soccer looking for opportunities, since here they are increasingly scarce. That is why the 25-year-old footballer will try his luck in the Galatasaray scouting of Turkish football.

in 2019it seemed that Everything was going well, since he was scoring champion in the second division with the Pumas, but teverything fell apart with the issue of the pandemic.

“I had a very good year in Pumas (2019) I was scoring champion from my group we are champions against Chivas. In the club They heard very good things about me. I have been until registered in the first teamthen they remove the record and I return to the second why being there they lower me? But I wanted to show that I wanted to be first. You’re going to preseason after three weeks they sent me to the second. I signed a new contract with them (Pumas) to continue in second, then the pandemic happenedlater the second disappeared Y many of us were going to be left without a team. The first six months I did play them and the last ones they didn’t use me as much. I started looking and knew there would be no continuity. There was nothing when I left PumasThey were just talks then I went to the USA twicethe truth the relationship did not end well with Pumas and the story is over“, recounted

Through a statementwas that yesIt was announced that Mauricio would make the leap to the Old Continent looking for more opportunities.

“Three months ago I saw him very far awayBut I never lost faith Today I look and feel very good; I am very motivated from my trip to Europe. I’m ready to take the chanceto prove what I am in Turkey (Galatasaray)”, he pointed.

Spain has one of the most attractive leagues in the worldnot for nothing the Mexican stated that the style of that soccer is similar to hishence he does not see with bad eyes relapse in the future over there.

“I really like the Spanish leagueI think it goes more with my style of play, I want to play in the biggest of Europe; fight to be better. For don’t stay in the comfort zonewith a little one loses ground, I feel that I have grown a lot in maturity because I’ve been through a lot of adversity like not playing or being put down and they don’t tell you anything. I am willing to leave my comfort zone, to leave my home, country and culture in search of the dream.“

About Hirvinghis brother, pointed out that it is called very well with him, admires him a lotassured that He also has the dream of playing a World Cup and I have no hesitation in saying that he can do it.

“Yes, I am in constant communication. Months ago He told me what they told you, what happened to you, he supported me when I went to the Galaxy. He has told me to prepare myself, to take advantage and only focus on football, he leaves many things aside, We are very close and we have a very good relationship.. We have a common dream Y seeing him realize his dream is a motivation. I also want, I also want to go to a World Cup. Since I was little I used to play with him and I admire my brother a lot, what can you do?“, he talked.

“The common dream is to play soccer. We play at school the trajectory it has he and he’s telling you for a reason so you can see it and you can achieve it if he tells you, i try to apply it ; he lives only in football. It’s a dream and I want to achieve it.”

One of the big ‘problems’ faced by Mexican players is the presence of foreigners Y Mauricio knows it first handensuring that he knows many footballers who have great talent but do not get a chance.

“They are going to bring a player in my position, you have to wait a certain time for them to see if they take you into account, it’s a bit frustrating when you see a foreigner arriveAm I not ready or do you have to wait a little longer?” Chucky’s brother commented.

“I know many colleagues in Pumas who are very talented and they have not played for the same, behind you come countless players with a lot of talent and stayed three or four years from you until the fifth they can give you the opportunity. One also says as a Mexican I can“, he finished.