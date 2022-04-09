Mauricio Macri met again with Donald Trump and left a message: “Continue building together”

Mauricio Macri met again today in Palm Beach with the former president of the United States donald trump and shared it on social media. The former US ambassador to the Organization of American States, Carlos Trujillo, also participated in the lunch.

“Today I shared a lunch with Donald Trump, where we exchanged opinions on the global context, the link between Argentina and the United States and everything that our countries can continue to build together,” wrote the Argentine, who appears in the image with a glass of beer . The meeting was at the residence that the former US president has in Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

According to sources close to Macri, the founder of Pro and Trump They spoke in “general lines” about the political situation in the United States and issues related to the Western Hemisphere, but without interfering in the economic crisis in Argentina or the fracture in the government of Alberto Fernandez. They agreed, they say close to Macri, in collaborating to strengthen the link between the two countries.

The meeting, which lasted an hour and a half, was agreed between Macri and Trump, without intermediaries. The two have had a good relationship for years. “They chatted a few days ago and Trump invited him to lunch,” say collaborators of the referent of Together for Change.

After passing through Italy, where he participated in the Bridge World Cup, the former president traveled to Miami to teach at Florida International University. He plans to return to Argentina this Saturday, to resume his political agenda.

Macri and Trump forged a good bond from their business roots and reinforced it when they coincided in charge of the two states. Both lost at the polls when seeking re-election. Smiling and in good spirits, Trump is pictured wearing a red cap with a white caption that reads, “Make America Great Again.” All an indication of his vocation to retake power.

The last conversation that transpired between the two occurred in May 2019, when Trump contacted Macri to wish him luck in the election campaign. During the conversation, which lasted a few minutes, the then US president consulted the Argentine about “reforms” in the country and details about the elections. The American’s gesture of support not only aimed at the elections, but also sought to appease the ups and downs experienced by the local economy.

Trump’s support for Macri had been crucial a year earlier for the approval of the stand-by program with the IMF for US$50 billion, which was expanded to some US$57 billion three months later.