Mauricio Montaner will have a son: Ricardo Montaner will be a grandfather for the sixth time | Famous
The Montaners will have a new member in the family after Mau Montaner announced that will become a father for the first time.
The news was announced on the night of this Sunday, April 24, through its social networks and revealed the sex and even the name of the baby, which will make Ricardo Montaner grandfather for the sixth time.
The announcement comes less than a month after the Venezuelan’s family welcomed indigothe daughter of Evaluna Montaner and Camilo.
Mau Montaner reveals the sex and name of his first baby
The new member of the clan he is a boy and will be called Apolloas revealed by the singer.
” My children, what happiness! I love all three of you immensely. God is always good, Ufff!” Marlene Rodríguez, Ricardo Montaner’s wife, wrote on Instagram before the announcement.
Mau, 28, revealed in the video some images of his wife’s pregnancy and even published the child’s first daughter taken from an ultrasound.
Evaluna and Camilo react to the arrival of Apolo, first son of Mau
Camilo and Evaluna Montanerwho at the beginning of April became the parents of their first daughter, Indigo, replicated the video posted by Mau Montaner with the news on their Instagram accounts.
“Indigo and Apollo. Forever”, Camilo wrote when sharing it in his stories. While Evaluna added: “Primi”.
Ricardo Montaner had not reacted until late at night on Sunday the 24th. The singer gave a concert this weekend in Argentina.
In his first marriage to Ana Vaz, the legendary 64-year-old performer fathered two children: Alejandro and Héctor.
It is precisely they who, in addition to Evaluna, had already made him the grandfather of Alejandro, Antonela, Matías, Salomé and Indigo.