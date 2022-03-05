Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez, why they really separated according to the Mexican actor | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

In 2016, the couple made up of the actors Mauricio Ochman and Aislinn Derbez they got married in a private ceremony in Morelos, Mexico, and two years later they welcomed their only daughter together, little Kailani Ochmann Derbez born on February 25, 2018. Everything seemed to be going well in the relationship, until in March of 2020 they announced they were separated.

Because the Mexicans were shown as one of the strongest couples in the middle, their divorce fell like a bucket of cold water to their fans, who followed their day to day through their social networks and the program ‘On a trip with the Derbez’where the Ochmanns met with the rest of the clan led by the protagonist of “No refunds accepted”.

Precisely, the series that shows the adventures of the Derbez was pointed out as the reason why the actors ended their marriage. Those involved never revealed the true reasons for their breakup, which generated rumors that were clarified in a recent interview, by the same Mauricio Ochman.

Aislinn Derbez when she was the wife of Mauricio Ochmann (Photo: Aislinn Derbez / Instagram)

WHY DID MAURICIO OCHMANN AND AISLINN DERBEZ REALLY SPLIT?

The popular “Chema” ended the murmurs around his previous relationship in the program hosted by Yordi Rosado and revealed the true causes of his breakup with the daughter of Eugenio Derbez. Mauricio explained that his father-in-law’s reality show was not the trigger for his commitment, since the problem had been going on for months and was largely related to his daughter.

“These are things that had to do with taking care of the baby. It’s a lot of hours and I had to be fighting a little because they respected the time to sleep, to eat. We were in Morocco and there were several frictions where in the end I felt alone with the baby, guarding her in some way and I had to face the producers”, express.

Ochmann emphasized that their relationship had already deteriorated since before the series, so together with Aislinn decided to resort to therapeutic help:

“We were already coming with complications and had begun to notice certain things. We were in a therapeutic process for a long time, we tried to go to couples therapy and it was an evolutionary process; I feel that the same therapy helped us to separate and go through the changes in the relationship, because each one experienced it differently”.

MAURICIO OCHMANN AND AISLINN DERBEZ, WHO ENDED THE RELATIONSHIP?

During the interview, Ochmman revealed that it was he who made the decision to give end to marriage that he had with the also model, which did not mean that he had stopped loving her, but that he needed space to be able to walk his own path:

“To me I had to be the one who turned to Ais, at one point, and told her: ‘Ais, I think we’re on different paths and I think we’ve been into it for five, six years, we have a wonderful daughter, we adore each other […] But I have to let you grow and live your process and I have to live mine, we’re getting in our way, it seems very selfish to want to hold on and for things to come out as if by force’”.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochamnn with their little daughter (Photo: Aislinn Derbez / Instagram)

DO MAURICIO OCHMANN AND AISLINN DERBEZ HAVE A BAD RELATIONSHIP?

The actor revealed that He has a very good relationship with the mother of his daughter.thanks to the help they received and for having ended their relationship when it was necessary.

“It was getting to that state of understanding, that we are family because of Kai. We accompany her and we talk every day, she leans on me and I lean on her, we have built a very beautiful friendship, a family and a very father bond”, concluded.

HOW IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN AISLINN DERBEZ WITH HER EX-HUSBAND’S NEW PARTNER

donkey gave an interview with the program “Hoy” where he commented how he gets along with the daughter of Eugenio Derbezthis because of ochmann He has a daughter with his ex-partner.

“Aislinn is obviously beautiful, and on the contrary, I am very grateful to have been able to meet her and Kailani too”, Paulina expressed according to Infobae.

MAURICIO OCHMANN WISHES AISLINN DERBEZ TO BE HAPPY

It’s been over a year since Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez They announced their divorce. Now the actor maintains a relationship with the model Paulina Burrolawhile the daughter of Eugenio Derbez is linked to the Belgian photographer jonathan kubben.

After being consulted about said romance, the actor said the following: “Everything is great, The only thing I wish Ais is always to be happywe love each other very much, and nothing, everything is fine”.