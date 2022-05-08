Mauricio Ochmann and his reaction to his daughter Lorenza’s first courtship

Staying close to your daughters is the greatest privilege for Mauricio Ochman, happy to accompany them in each stage of their lives and to witness their development. Precisely, the largest of them, lorenza, 17, already has a boyfriend, as revealed by the actor during a recent interview, in which he expressed how he accepts this circumstance. Thus, while he provides love and care to the little Kailani– whom she had from her past marriage with Aislinn Derbez-, is aware of her first-born, who has become her best accomplice throughout these years, in which together they have been able to forge a relationship of trust and, above all, openness, which is essential at this stage.

With all disposition, Mauricio took a few minutes to talk to the media during his attendance at a public event, a space in which he revealed details of his daughter Lorenza’s illusion. “She already has her boyfriend, everything is going very well…”, confessed the interpreter smiling, who assured that his highest priority is to see his daughters happy, without a doubt his great motivation to move forward. The actor is also going through a stage of great stability, because professionally he continues to take on new challenges, while in matters of the heart he enjoys his courtship with the model. Paulina Burrolawith whom he has completed a year of romance, something that makes them happy.

When asked about his daughters, and specifically about Lorenza’s relationship, Mauricio made it clear that one of his wishes is to be able to provide them with the necessary support in an environment of trust, a task that he has undoubtedly achieved over the years. “The truth is that well, the truth is that I am very calm, I have always wanted my daughters to feel confident, to feel the support and love of their father…”, Said the protagonist of series like Chemaopen to sharing his experiences in his facet as a father, from which he treasures pleasant lessons, as he has previously let it be known when he is questioned about his personal life.

In that space, Mauricio was also questioned about whether he has thought of any details for the mothers of his daughters, who will celebrate Mother’s Day soon. “With the two mothers of my daughters, let’s see what they have planned, now they are the ones who say…”, The interpreter explained kindly, highlighting the pleasant coexistence that he maintains with his ex-partners. “But well, very happy, enjoying my daughters a lot and enjoying my daughters’ mothers a lot…”, he assured.

Will Lorenza be an actress?

In recent days, Mauricio spoke with the press during a red carpet in the city of Los Angeles, in which he was asked about the possibility that Lorenza could follow in his footsteps in acting, revealing that for the young girl the show business is not all his interest. “I don’t know, I think she goes the other way…”, he assured, statements taken up by the television program the sun rises. Of course, she spoke of the important advice that she has given to her firstborn, who is about to turn 18. “I will always support her in whatever she wants. What I’ve always told her is that you don’t have to define yourself for life, you have to do what you like, what you’re passionate about, so for now, your interests are others and I’ll support you in everything you do. want…”, said the actor, also surprised because his daughter is about to come of age.

