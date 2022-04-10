Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola celebrate their first anniversary with a romantic trip

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola celebrated their first wedding anniversary this weekend and they decided to share with their followers brief details of the trip they made together.

On Instagram Stories, Aislinn Derbez’s ex-husband shared a series of videos in which he can be seen inside a restaurant where surprised his beloved with a dessert that they put the legend “happy anniversary” as she smiles at the camera.

Mauricio Ochmann surprises Paulina Burrola

He also made a special publication in which he thanked his girlfriend for the path traveled together hand in hand.

Mauricio Ochmann celebrates a year of relationship with Paulina Burrola

For its part, Paulina Burrola He also shared some images of the place they traveled to without revealing the destination, but it is seen that they chose a place where they could be surrounded by nature.

Paulina Burrola and Mauricio Ochmann traveling for their first anniversary

She also shared a photo in which she is in front of the mirror, while Ochmann takes her by the waist. “I love you” she wrote and she tagged her boyfriend.

Mauricio Ochmann celebrates a year of love with Paulina Burrola

Although Mauricio Ochmann made his relationship with Paulina Burrola public in June of last year, the happy couple had been dating for some time.

According to an interview offered by celebrities to Caras magazine, they met through social networks in January last year. The first to send a message was the actor and after talking he invited her out.

“The truth is that when I met her I thought: ‘I wasn’t wrong.’ It was very nice to realize what he transmitted to me and what I saw in person was true (…) what I liked the most was perceiving his sweetness and his nobility”, he declared.

Mauricio Ochmann attended the premiere of “And how is he” on the arm of his beloved

A few days ago during the premiere of the film “And how is he” that stars with Omar Chaparro, Mauricio Ochmann was asked if marriage is in his future plans with Paulina Burrola, to which he replied:

“Wow! I do not know, I do not know! I think that marriage, as an institution, I don’t think it pulls…But I believe in rituals and I do believe in the union of marriages”, he said in his meeting with the press.