Mauricio Ochmann confessed why he separated from Aislinn Derbez: “We’re getting our feet wet”

Mauricio Ochmanthe interpreter who gave life to Chema in the series The Lord of the heavenshad the opportunity to talk about different topics on the talk show of Yordi Rosado. However, one of the most striking It was about the reasons that led him to end his relationship with Aislinn Derbez.

It was in a past interview on February 27, where the current partner of the Mexican model Paulina Burrolashared with the audience Yordi Rosado that couple problems already had a precedent prior to the start of production On a trip with the Derbez (2019), so both decided to go to therapy with the illusion of saving the relationship.

“We were already coming with complications and I had noticed certain things and we were in a therapeutic process before the trip (On trips with the Derbez) On a personal note, since my internment 15 years ago, I have never left therapy. Suddenly, we started trying to go to couples therapy and it was an evolutionary process,” said the 44-year-old Mexican actor.

Aislin Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann spend the quarantine in the company of their daughter Kailani (IG: mauochmann)

Later and despite attempts to stay together, the Mexican actor from Loving you like this (2005), He confessed that it was he who made the decision to end the relationship with the also renowned actress.

“And in my case, because everyone experienced it differently, I had to be the one who turned around with Ais, at one point, and told her: ‘Ais, I think we’re on different paths and I think we’ve pushed for five, six years, we have a wonderful daughterWe love each other,” he said.

“I love you very much, you love me, there is a genuine love, but I have to let you grow and live your process and I have to live mine, we are getting in our way, it seems very selfish to want to hold on and for things to turn out as by force,’” he continued.

Later, Ochmann stressed that the reality show produced by the channel streaming, Amazon-Prime It was not the detonator of the rupture, but that served as a wake-up call for the then couple, to show the different life projects they had.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann (Photo: Instagram@aislinnderbez)

“Yes, I was very much in love with Ais and I love her very much. I think we have known how to navigate the change in the relationship; the mutation of our relationship and, suddenly, understand where she wanted to go, what she wanted, what I want, they are different things”, he recalled.

Finally, the actor who gave life to Jose Ignacio Altamirano on Pink diamond, delved into his current relationship with the daughter of Gabriela Michael and stressed that the love he feels for her has not disappeared, but it evolved for the better for his little firstborn.

“So, it was to reach that state of understanding, that we are family because of Kai and we accompany each other; We talk daily, every day. She leans on me and I on her, and we have built a beautiful friendship, a family and a very father bond where what I want is for her to be happy and she wishes me the same.”, he finished.

(Photo: mauochmann / Instagram)

It was on March 12, 2020 when Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann announced the end of their marriage after four years of marriage, after having married in 2016 in a private ceremony in a magical town in Tepoztlán, Morelos.

The end of the relationship caused a lot of controversy in the national media, since the then couple was considered one of the most promising and talented relationships in the entertainment world in Mexico. Despite this, both maintain a great friendship thanks to the minor member of the dynasty Derbez, who was born on February 25, 2018.

