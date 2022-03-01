Mauricio Ochmann had an encounter with drug traffickers after Chema’s success

Midtime Editorial

The actor Mauricio Ochman was interviewed by Yordi Rosado with whom he spoke about various experiences of his life, but without a doubt the one that surprised the most was the anecdote of when he was intercepted by an organized crime commando after his role as Chema at Lord of the Skies.

The interpreter confessed that he was in a turns on a highway in Mexicowhen the driver of his car stopped at a gas station, a situation that made the celebrity suspicious.

“I was intercepted on a highwayI think the person who was driving knew. They were taking me to an event, they intercepted me after three checkpoints. The driver tells me ‘I’m going to put gas’, but according to him he didn’t have time, he went into a gas station and I see a guy who stopped his neck, they knocked on my window and They told me that the boss wanted to meet me.

“At that time, I did not take more than 25 steps out of the car, more than 8 vans arrive, the boss gets off and gives me a hughe tells me ‘Chema, sorry that we had to intercept you like that, but how else do we know you’ and I like a palm tree, “he said.

Who was the drug dealer?

Ochmann also confessed that I didn’t know who the boss wasso he looked it up on the internet and he realized that he was very powerfulHowever, months later he learned that they had killed him.

“I didn’t know who he was so I started to investigate and I saw that it was heavy. And then, after two, three months, I see in a piece of news that they had killed himI say ‘Imagine that dispute would have been at that time,'” he said.

