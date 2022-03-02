Mauricio Ochmann reveals how he asked Aislinn Derbez to separate | u-channel

Karen Garcia

The actor also told in detail the reasons for his divorce.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Two years after Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they put an end to their relationship, it is now that the actor spoke, like never before, about the reasons for his divorce and how the decision was made.

During an interview with Yordi Rosado for his YouTube channel, the protagonist of the new movie ‘¡Qué despadre!’ revealed that it was he who asked Eugenio’s daughter to end their marriage and explained why.

Ochmann confessed that they had both had problems for a long time, and that they even went to therapy together, pointing out that that was when they realized that they were no longer heading in the same direction.

“(Aisslin and I) had already had complications and had noticed certain things, and we were in a therapeutic process before the trip (the series Traveling with the Derbez). On a personal note, since my hospitalization 15 years ago, I have never I have left therapy. Suddenly, we began to try to go to couples therapy and it was an evolutionary process. I feel that the same therapy helped us separate as it happened and go through the changes in the relationship, “he said.

Kailani’s father uncovered in detail how he asked Ais to separate, since it was he who took the initiative to end the relationship and he said that he preferred to move away so that everyone could live their growth separately.

“And in my case, because everyone experienced it differently, I had to be the one who turned to Aiss, at one point, and told her ‘Aiss, I think we are on different paths and I think we have wanted her for five, six years, we have a wonderful daughter, we adore each other. I love you very much, you love me, there is a genuine love, but I have to let you grow and live your process, and I have to live mine and we are getting in the way. It seems very selfish to want to hold on and have things come out as if by force,'” he said.

For his part, Mauricio Ochmann made it clear that the affection he feels for Aislinn has not changed, it has simply been transformed and he assured that the two love each other and understand the importance of their daughter growing up in a healthy and family environment.

“Yes, I was very much in love with Aiss and I love her very much. I think we have managed to go through the change in the relationship; the mutation of our relationship and, suddenly, she understood where she wanted to go, what she wanted, what I want, are different things. So, it was to reach that state of understanding, that we are family because of Kai and we accompany each other; we talk daily, every day. She leans on me and I on her, and we have built a beautiful friendship, a family and a very fatherly bond where what I want is for her to be happy and she wishes me the same,” he stressed.