Mauricio Ochmann speaks for the first time about the real reason why he divorced Aislinn Derbez

Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez They formed one of the most famous and beloved couples in the middle for more than five years, however in March 2020 they announced the end of their relationship after four years of marriage and a daughter in common whom they named Kailani.

Despite their separation and the fact that both actors have decided to continue with their sentimental lives, recently Mauricio Ochman was invited to Yordi Rosado’s YouTube showin which he shared for the first time, the real reason why he decided separate from Aislinn Derbez.

According to the actor: “We already came with complications and I had noticed certain things, and we were in a therapeutic process before the trip (the series “On a trip with the Derbez”). On a personal note, since my internment 15 years ago, I have never left therapy. All of a sudden, we started trying to go to couples therapy and it was an evolutionary process.”

He also confessed: “I feel that the same therapy helped us to separate how it happened and to go through the changes in the relationship”. Mauricio Ochmann, he was the one who took the initiative to end the relationship.

Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez with Kailani.

Why did Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez get divorced?

“And in my case, because everyone experienced it differentlyI had to be the one who turned to Aiss, at one point, and told her ‘Aiss I think we are on different paths and I think we have wanted her for five, six years, we have a wonderful daughter, we adore each other'”, declared.

Just as he affirmed, which pointed out to him: “‘I love you very much, you love me, there is a genuine love, but I have to let you grow and live your process, and I have to live mine and we’re getting our feet wet. And it seems very selfish to me to want to hold on and that things come out as if by force.

In the same interview, he clarified that the series “On a trip with the Derbez” It was not a trigger for the separation as was rumored for a long time, because he stated: “Yes, I was very much in love with Aiss and I love her very much. I think we have known how to navigate the change in the relationship; the mutation of our relationship and, suddenly, understand where she wanted to gowhat I wanted, what I want, are different things”.

As he added: “So, it was to reach that state of understanding, that we are family for Kai and we accompany each other; We talk daily, every day. She leans on me and I on herand we have built a beautiful friendship, a family and a very father bond where what I want is for her to be happy and she wishes me the same”.