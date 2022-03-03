Mauricio Ochmann: the time he was forced to meet a drug trafficker | Chema | The Lord of the Skies | Telemundo soap operas | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

The series “The Lord of the Skies” has been recognized as one of the most famous productions of recent times and included the participation of the actor Mauricio Ochman In the role of Jose Maria “Chema” Venegas. With that character, the artist won the applause of the public, although he also experienced moments of tension when he had a drug trafficker in front of him.

MORE INFORMATION: What did Mauricio Ochmann say about his wedding plans with Paulina Burrola? | VIDEO

Mauricio Ochman He is an actor who began to show his great talent from a very young age and that is how he participated in important soap operas during the 90s; however, in the 2000s his career was taking a course towards success. This is how he joined the cast of actors from “Mirada de mujer, el febrero”, “Like in the movies”, “Loving you like this, little bean”, among others.

Mauricio Ochmann starred in The Lord of the Skies (Photo: Mauricio Ochmann / Instagram)

But it was with the series “The Lord of the heavens” where popularity and fame increased for the actor Mauricio Ochman. But to interpret theChema” is something that the artist will remember forever, not only for the success obtained, but also for what he went through at a certain moment.

MORE INFORMATION: Mauricio Ochmann was to blame for Aislinn Derbez’s delay in accepting Jonathan Kubben

THE TIME MAURICIO OCHMANN WAS FORCED TO MEET A DRUG TRAFFICKER

The actor’s fans Mauricio Ochman They were surprised with the statement of the remembered “Chema” on “The Lord of the heavens” during his visit to the Youtube from Yordi Rosado.

In that space, he maintained that due to his participation in the series he was forced to meet a drug trafficker, after being intercepted by an armed command of organized crime, according to Infobae.

As revealed by the actor, this happened on a highway in Mexico when the driver of the vehicle in which he was supposedly stopped to refuel and the unexpected happened.

Mauricio Ochmann (Photo: Mauricio Ochmann / Instagram)

“They intercepted me on a highway, I think whoever was driving knew. They were taking me to an event, they intercepted me after three checkpoints. The driver tells me ‘I’m going to give him gas’, but according to him he didn’t have time, he went into a gas station and I see a guy who stopped his neck, they knocked on my window and told me that the boss loved me know”, he expressed.

Faced with such a situation, the actor obeyed the orders, adding that he did not walk more than 25 steps out of the car and more than 8 trucks approached.

“The boss gets out and gives me a hug, he says ‘Chema, sorry we had to intercept you like that, but otherwise how do we know you’ and I as a palm tree“, Held.

HOW DID THE ARMED COMMAND TREAT THE ACTOR MAURICIO OCHMANN?

In conversation with Yordi Rosado He also mentioned that the situation did not escalate and, on the contrary, they treated him very well and after the words of the “boss” they let him go without any problem.

“Fortunately, they behaved very well“, said.

Mauricio Ochmann has earned the affection of the public thanks to his great professionalism (Photo: Mauricio Ochmann / Instagram)

But the actor wanted to know who that man was. In that sense, he said that he did not know him but began to investigate.

“And then, after two, three months, I see in a piece of news that they had killed him, I say ‘Imagine if that dispute had been at that time’“, I note.

MORE INFORMATION: How is Aislinn Derbez’s relationship with Paulina Burrola, Mauricio Ochmann’s current girlfriend

WHO IS MAURICIO OCHMANN?

Mauricio Ochmann is a Mexican actor but of American origin. He was born in Washington DC on November 16, 1977 and has participated in different Mexican productions such as soap operas, series and movies. As part of his work, he has also made productions in the United States. He is currently preparing to film a new production, but this time in Spain.

MORE INFORMATION: When Mauricio Ochmann decided to enter a rehabilitation clinic for his alcoholism

THE ORIGIN OF THE LAST NAME OF MAURICIO OCHMANN

Eugenio Derbez’s ex-son-in-law recalled that when he moved to Mexico City, he had to go through another adoption process. And it is that when he was 4 or 5 years old, his adoptive mother remarried with a man named Ochmann.

“There was another adoption process and then the Ochmann belongs to my second adoptive father who was already legalized at the age of 11. So the first father I stopped seeing when he was little, had given his last name, because first I was Sánchez and later I was Ochmann ”, Mauricio, 43, said.

This confusion of surnames led him to suffer several episodes of bullying among his teachers and classmates. “The teachers made fun of me and my classmates. Yes, we suffered bullying, but luckily for me, the director of the school had just adopted, so she found out about the mess and said: ‘Let him wear whatever he wants, let him be called whatever he wants to be called’, so that’s where it stopped “, said. More details HERE.

THE TRIP OF MAURICIO OCHMANN TO SPAIN

To clear up any doubts or speculations that may arise, the actor announced that he will be part of the cast of artists who will participate in the film. “Without you I can’t”which is a suspense thriller where he will share roles with Maite Perroni. In the production will also be Alfonso Bassave and Peter Casablan.

The place chosen for the recordings of this film was Spain; however, it is characterized by having a large cast of Mexican actors, so it can be said that this is a production Mexico-Spainproduced by Frank Ariza and will be led by Chus Gutierrez.

So far it is unknown what the plot will turn on, but those who will participate in the film are already preparing engines for the recordings. More details HERE.