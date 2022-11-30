Mauricio Pochettino discusses Lionel Messi’s future

Passing through Qatar to attend several World Cup matches, Mauricio Pochettino gave an interview to AS. On the program, several subjects including Paris Saint-Germain, his former club, but also the Albiceleste which participates in this World Cup. The opportunity also for the Argentine coach to speak about Lionel Messi, a player he had under his orders and whom he particularly likes. “Messi has the ability to be simple, to make everything simple. It is very difficult to remember a training session in recent years with a technical error on his part. first recognized the former PSG technician before continuing on his way.

“Messi will always be decisive. He’s the best player in the world, until he decides he’s going to play and be decisive. We have seen the role he can give Argentina in the World Cup. He is the leader of the team. Everyone understood” then insisted on recalling Mauricio Pochettino. Finally on the question of the future of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, the Argentine coach would like to see him return to Argentina and perhaps even to Newell’s Old Boys, his favorite club: “Things are unpredictable. I never imagined seeing him in any shirt other than Barcelona. It’s hard to guess what could happen. The important thing is that what he decides makes him happy. As a Newell’s fan it would be crazy for him to go back to Argentina, I was there when Maradona came back and it was great. I don’t even want to think about it.” A return that does not seem to be on the agenda despite Mauricio Pochettino’s wish.