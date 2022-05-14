Mauricio Pochettino has a clause of 10-15 million euros from PSG | french league

Mauricio Pochettino does not stop getting into the eye of the hurricane. This time they fell for a statement regarding the fall in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) assured this Friday that his team was the one that was “closest” to eliminating the White House in the Champions League.

“We have been closer than Chelsea or Manchester City“, assured in a press conference prior to tomorrow’s league match against Montpellier. However, he admitted that they have had “bad times in certain periods“that have made it impossible for them to continue in the competition.”We’ve been close but we’re gone“, he stressed.

Pochettino pointed out that the Champions “is always the goal of recent years for the club”. However, the final on the 28th in Paris will be played between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Champions of the French league without problems, PSG was knocked out of the Cup in a penalty shootout against Nice, in a match in which the Argentine coach recalled that many international players called up by their teams were missing. Even so, he stressed that after the failure of the Champions they did not sink and the team “ended up winning the league in a very dignified way”.

Next Sunday the annual awards ceremony of the association of French professional footballers (UNFP) will take place with the attendance of Kylian Mbappé and Pochettino refused to speculate on whether the player could then make any announcement about his future. “That’s a question for Kylian,” he said, although he hoped that if there is anything, “it will be some positive communication for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Asked about some statements by the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, published today in the French press and in which he asks the club for “decisions” so that there are no rotations in the goal with the Costa Rican Keylor Navas, the coach replied: “I don’t know what Gigio said. “In any case, the club will make the decision it deems appropriate,” he said.

The French press continues to publish information that the Parisian team would be looking for a new coach after the failure of the Champions League, although for this they would have to compensate Pochettino and his team with between 10 and 15 million euros in case of dismissal. Aspect that in a certain sense deprives the decision.

The DT tried to dispel these speculations by pointing out that he is still the club’s coach. “I am the coach, I am part of the club, and I am involved in the decision process,” he stressed.