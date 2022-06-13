Mauricio Pochettino has already chosen his next destination

What’s next after this ad

Paris Saint-Germain has decided. Yesterday, The Athletic revealed that the capital club had reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to end their collaboration. A collaboration that began on January 2, 2021 when the Argentine coach took over from Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on December 24. But the former Tottenham coach never really managed to convince in Paris, where the team’s results and the game offered were generally disappointing under his command.

Despite big resources and the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer, Pochettino did not manage to take the Parisians to the Champions League. For all these reasons, and certainly others, the residents of the Parc des Princes have decided to part with him, while his contract ran until June 30, 2023. Even if the option to keep him on the bench for a time was mentioned, especially in relation to his good relations with Kylian Mbappé, PSG decided to continue without him.

Pochettino wants to return to the Premier League

An amicable agreement has therefore been reached for him to leave the club with his staff. But he should leave with a nice jackpot. As a reminder, PSG must pay between 15 and 20 million euros to terminate the contract of Pochettino, who clung to his position until the end. His fate is now sealed and all that remains is to wait for the official press release from PSG. But the Argentinian technician did not wait for Paris to announce the news to look for a new challenge. Free and on the market, Mauricio Pochettino will seek to bounce back.

According to the Telegram, he has already identified his next destination. The British publication explains that he wants to return to the Premier League. A championship he knows inside out and where he has had many successes with Southampton and Tottenham. Moreover, the Spurs were thinking of him this summer in the event of the departure of Antonio Conte. But the Italian will stay. He was also on the Manchester United shortlist, who preferred Erik ten Hag. There are therefore few possibilities for Mauricio Pochettino, who could be replaced by Christophe Galtier or even Zinedine Zidane on the Parisian bench. The coaching waltz continues.