Mauricio Pochettino reacted to ‘incendiary’ words by Keylor Navas

The coach of Paris Saint Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, was clear that PSG’s goal management this season was the best possible considering the two great figures they had: the Tico and the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The helmsman spoke again about his team’s goal after it was the national goalkeeper himself who gave some statements about how he lived the sports year, in which he also announced that he expects a change and to have more minutes, since otherwise he could evaluate his steps to give in his career.

Pochettino, for his part, was sympathetic to Navas’s assertions, however he explained that having two goalkeepers of such a hierarchy is not easy to manage.

“The season was what it was. The situation of the two goalkeepers… No other club in the world has lived with two number ones of this magnitude”, he explained.

The Argentine pointed out that the sporting competitiveness that both showed was remarkable and that is an element that the coaching staff appreciates.

Despite his assessments, Pochettino did emphasize that it is very likely that the rotation cannot be maintained for the following season, because both players expect to play more minutes than they have had with the system imposed by the DT.

“The coexistence and competition between them was very good. The future will surely be written in different circumstances and surely each of them aspires to play more. Logically, there will be a different management, ”she sentenced.

Finally, the helmsman stressed that he as a coach and his coaching staff learned from the experience of having two ‘top’ goalkeepers on the planet.

“As a staff, we also had a new experience in adaptation and decision-making. For us it was also learning, ”she concluded.

The continuity of Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of Paris Saint Germain is a mystery, because he failed in the main objective: to reach the European Champions League.