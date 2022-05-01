Mauricio Pochettino’s big media outing on Lionel Messi

What’s next after this ad

When PSG announced the signing of Lionel Messi last summer, after a long soap opera for his extension to Barcelona which ultimately did not fall, many observers and fans rubbed their hands. But it is clear that, for its first year spent on the side of the French capital, La Pulga was a little disappointed, and we clearly did not see its best face. Four goals and thirteen assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances; nothing necessarily catastrophic, but well below its usual standards, both from an accounting point of view and in the game.

Some supporters even whistled him during meetings of the champion of France, a sign that they were indeed disappointed by the contribution of the player who was to take them to a new level. But his coach, Mauricio Pochettino, wanted to ask for respect for the native of Rosario, in an interview with European 1 Saturday night. “You can’t talk about Messi that way. It’s like when I talk about Maradona. I’m not talking about an ordinary player. Messi is on the same level as Diego Maradona. It is clear that Barcelona’s move to Paris Saint Germain was a change in which an adaptation process was necessary. Certain circumstances did not allow him to feel as comfortable as in Barcelona where he had spent 20 years. Where he had been the flag bearer of the club”first launched the Argentine tactician.

Next season will be different

“To judge Messi in this way is unfair. I have no doubts about its quality. Messi has enough talent to do what he has to do. He is going to do it. Next season will be a completely different season for him. It was a year of learning, and not only at the professional level by coming to Paris Saint-Germain, in a new league and with new teammates, but also at the family level. You have to take that into account. It’s a big upset that can affect a player.”added the former Spurs, convinced that next season, for the last year of the contract of the player trained at Barça, we will see much better performances.

Will Mauricio Pochettino be on the Parisian bench to attend? The trend is obviously no, while the capital club would like to part with it and the principal concerned would not be really keen on continuing the adventure anyway. It should also be noted that the Parisian coach has been singled out as one of the main responsible for the fairly average performances of his compatriot, not really knowing what role to give him or how to position him on the field …