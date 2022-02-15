Mauritius challenges Great Britain and raises its flag on the Chagos archipelago. London: “No doubts about our sovereignty”

The Republic of Mauritiusisland east of Madagascar inIndian Oceanhe challenged the Great Brittanyits former colonizing country, claiming its sovereignty over thearchipelago of Chagos, still under British rule. Mauritius had obtained confirmation of its sovereignty over Chagos as early as 2019 by the International Court of Justice. London doesn’t feed though “no doubt” on its sovereignty over the islands of the archipelago. According to the British newspaper The GuardianMauritian officials sang in a ceremony at 10.30am (local time) on February 14 the national anthem of Mauritius e the red, blue, yellow and green banner of Mauritius was raised above the atoll of Peros Banhos from the Mauritian ambassador to the United Nations, Jagdish Koonjul. “We are carrying out the symbolic act of raising the flag, as they have done so many times the British to establish colonies. We, however, reclaim what is always been ours “the diplomat said.

A pre-recorded message from the Mauritian Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, it was broadcast to Chagossians, Mauritian officials and the media gathered on the beach. “This is the first time that Mauritius leads an expedition in this part of its territory, ”he said. “I am sad that I was not able to be part of this historic visit. I am delighted that our brothers and sisters from Chagos can travel in theirs birth place without any foreign escort (British, ed) “. “The international community and international institutions have already decided that this is our territory. What we are doing is legitimate ”, said the Mauritian premier al Guardianreferring inter alia to the request from the United Nations General Assembly the United Kingdom to return the archipelago to Mauritius. Asked what would have happened if UK officials subsequently removed the Mauritian flag, Jugnauth said: “I don’t know what they will do. If they remove the flag, that will constitute one provocation from them. The UK does not abide by international law judgments ”.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office British explains however that: “The United Kingdom has no doubts about our sovereignty over this British territory in the Indian Ocean, which we have continuously since 1814 ″. “Mauritius has never had sovereignty over this territory and the UK does not recognize its claims,” ​​she added. Three years before independence, London had in fact spun off the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius, making it British territory. At the end of the sixties the inhabitants of the archipelago were deported en masse from the islands, because one of the atolls, Diego Garcia, was given in concession to the United States for the construction of a naval air base.

Over the following decades, there have been several international appeals against this mass deportation, and the British government has agreed to pay compensation of 40 million pounds to the inhabitants forced to leave their islands. Then in 2019 the International Court of Justice issued an opinion for the rapid return of the islands to Mauritius, on the basis of which the UN General Assembly approved a motion to this effect. In 2020 came the response from London that pledges “To cede the sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius when it is no longer necessary for defense reasons “. The archipelago is in fact very important for the military strategies of London and Washington: from there in fact some of the planes took off (in particular the B-52) who bombed theAfghanistan and theIraq. In 2016, the concession for the base was extended to the whole 2036 and therefore the exiles of the Chagos will have to wait a long time.