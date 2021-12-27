Mauritius, the captain of the oil tanker that destroyed the coral reef causing the ‘oil spill’ sentenced to 20 months

Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, the captain of the Japanese freighter Mv Wakashio, who ran aground on a coral reef in the south-east coast of Mauritius in July 2020, was sentenced to 20 months in prison by a court of the capital Port Luis, according to the British media. The judge Ida Dookhy Rambarrum confirmed the same penalty for the first official of the ship running aground on reef of Mauritius dispersed approx 4 thousand tons of oil, thus causing the worst environmental disaster ever to occur in the Indian Ocean. Following the accident, three sailors engaged in the remediation of the oil slick lost their lives by overturning with their tug. More than 1,000 tons of oil seeped into the waters, blanketing mangroves, corals and other fragile ecosystems before rescue teams were able to remove any remaining fuel. In the days following the accident, thousands of volunteers they lined up along the coast wearing rubber boots and gloves, scrubbing rocks and stringing makeshift cords together to contain the oily tide.

The two were judged guilty of having “endangered safe navigation”. As the Bbc, Captain Nandeshwar admitted during the hearing of having “drunk moderately”During a birthday party on board before the MV Wakashio ran aground. Nandeshwar and his first officer, Hitihanillage Subhoda Janendra Tilakaratna, were found guilty under the 2007 Merchant Shipping Act. The captain said he gave the order to approach to Mauritian waters “so that the crew could receive the phone to make calls to their families ”.

Then the ship ran aground a Pointe d’Esny, world famous tourist place for its coral reefs, known for the rare fauna and designated as a Site of International Importance by Ramsar convention. It is there that, according to what the captain reported in the trial held on Wednesday 22 December: “At one point, the ship could not move and had hit rock bottom of the sea “.

“Since I’ve had a few drinks, it didn’t seem useful to intervene and it didn’t occur to me that we were sailing so close ”, tried to defend himself Nandeshwar, who had already apologized to the Mauritians last July. At the time of the accident, Greenpeace Africa had warned that “thousands” of species animals were “at risk of to drown in a sea of pollution“With disastrous consequences for the economy, food security and health of the country. According to the English periodical, the first officer Tilakaratna did appeal to court because he has not yet seen his family since his arrest.