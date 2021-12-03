Maurizio Aiello, from a place in the sun to pain: this is how he is

Maurizio Aiello, the beautiful and damned of Un Posto al Sole, had to deal with a health problem that removed him from the set and from his audience. Let’s find out how she is today.

Maurizio Aiello, old eyes and charisma to sell is one of the most loved characters of the Neapolitan soap A Place in the Sun. The events of Palladini Palace they’ve all kept their eyes glued together for years and Alberto Palladini, has been a staple of the series since 1996.

After other experiences also in the cinema, and television programs (such as dancing with the Stars, in 2009) reprises the role of Alberto in 2011, as well as taking part in productions such as Pompeii, Don Matteo, Lovers and Secrets and many others.

Maurizio Aiello, with regards to private life he is happily married to Ilaria who is a lawyer by profession. The two have been together for 17 years and together have had two children. After Ludovica, born in 2012, was born in December 2016 Matteo, second son of the couple. Maurizio Aiello he is very attached to his family and spends all the time he has outside of work with his wife and children.

The discovery of the disease

In 2010 A Maurizio Aiello a thyroid nodule was diagnosed. In 2014, the 48-year-old had revealed that he had removed the lump, after a check that took place by chance. “I was afraid of losing my voice – he said -. It was the most negative event of my life. I was terrified of the operating room and stitches on a wound. I discovered the disease by chance: I participated as a testimonial in a prevention campaign and I did a check “.

“With the ultrasound I discovered that I had a three centimeter lump in my thyroid – he explained -. A little over a month later they operated on me to remove it. Illness has taught me to live more intensely. We are worried about so many senseless situations. Instead, the important things are other “.

Some years later Maurizio Aiello he returned to talk about the disease, venting himself during an interview with Eleonora Daniele during broadcast “Il Sabato Italiano”.

According to the actor, the revelation made in 2014 would have caused him many problems. “My mistake is that I talked about it a lot and I was wrong – he said -. My aim was solely to make people understand how important it was to raise awareness of prevention. But often in our environment, paradoxically, instead of being in solidarity with you, you are discriminated against – he added -. So maybe someone before taking you and making you sign a contract… “.