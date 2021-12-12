Sports

Maurizio Ruozi dies at 51 during the Reggio Emilia marathon – Chronicle

Reggio Emilia Marathon (photo Artioli)
Reggio Emilia Marathon (photo Artioli)

Reggio Emilia, 12 December 2021 – Tragedy at the marathon of Reggio Emilia: a 51-year-old died after feeling ill during the competition he was arguing this morning.

Shortly before 1pm, the man he collapsed to the ground along the route in the locality of Ghiardello, where he was immediately rescued by medical personnel. He was immediately transported to the Santa Maria Nuova hospital in the Reggio city where the conditions immediately appeared very serious.

A few hours after admission, the doctors confirmed the death. It would have been a heart attack, but all investigations are still in progress ritual by the Ausl and carabinieri. The local prosecutor could open an investigation to shed light on the incident and ascertain any responsibility. The victim, Maurizio Ruozi, was an entrepreneur residing in Albinea, with a great passion for sport as a hobby. He was an athlete trained for running and cycling, disciplines that he had attended for some time.

