Maurizio Sarri believes that Immobile is the ‘scapegoat’ in Italy

The coach of Lazio, Maurizio Sarri, lament this Friday that his striker Ciro Immobile has become the “scapegoator” in Italy after the Azzurra’s failure to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“He is becoming the scapegoat for this situation. If I were him, I would know what to do … “, he pointed out at a press conference, seeming to suggest to the international striker his withdrawal from the Nazionaleafter the defeat against North Macedonia that left Italy without a World Cup for the second time in a row.

“He must focus on Lazio. I have not seen him down, I have confidence in him“, Added the coach about his captain, 32, who is co-leader of the Serie A scorers with 21 goals.

Cyrus Immobilenext to the end of Napoli Lorenzo Insignewas one of the Italian internationals most criticized by the press after the fiasco against Macedonia last week in Palermo.

About Italian football

Maurizio Sarri He referred in passing to the level of Italian football: “If you watch television, the Premier League and the Bundesliga, Serie A seems to be 30 or 40 years behind“, he commented. “When I talk about the state of the playing fields I look like someone who won’t stop complaining“, continued the veteran coach, ex-Chelsea.