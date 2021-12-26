Maurizio Stecca: “Four no vax in the room with me who occupied the place of those in need”

Maurizio Stecca Maurizio Stecca could not have asked for a better gift for his Christmas. Fourteen days after hospitalization, the 58-year-old former boxer, Olympic champion in Los Angeles ’84, has finally won “the most difficult match” of his life by defeating the coronavirus. After leaving the ICU, Stecca announced on his Facebook profile that he was finally negative. Just like when he communicatedthe worsening of his condition, accompanied the post with a photo of him smiling, thumb up, still on the hospital bed.

Maurizio Stecca, first of all how are you now?

“The worst is over. I no longer have Covid, I’m out of danger and I’m working to get my breathing back. Every day they lower my oxygen and take another IV out. I still can’t distinguish the flavors, but I’ve started eating again ».





Did they tell you when you can go home?

“Not yet, but I’m in no hurry. If it is necessary for them to keep me in hospital for special care, I will stay, but I would like to go home as soon as possible to free up the place for those who need it most than me ».

How long was this experience?

“It was horrible, the worst experience of my life. They intubated me and put me asleep for four days. Those who do not live on their own skin those cures that keep you attached to life cannot understand what Covid really is. I thank the hospital wards and the nurses, who always call me Maurizio ».

How has your idea about the coronavirus changed?

“You never stop being careful. I was under constant observation for a blood disease, had received two doses of the vaccine, but evidently I was not Superman. People must understand that although life is made up of personal choices, one cannot put others at risk. There were eight nurses assisting me, a single patient. The four no-vaxes in the room with me were taking someone else’s place. Our choices matter ».

Once he has recovered, what are his plans for the future?

«I have already contacted the Federation (Italian boxing, ed), I absolutely want to bring my painful experience to schools and ringside. Both as an athlete and champion, and as an ordinary person, I think my testimony can be an example. It is useless to go to war, we must unite to help the hospitals ».